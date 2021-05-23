Got a wall to fill? This walk-around expo brings more than 35 galleries under one roof to display painting, sculpture, photography and other artistic media. Don’t let the name fool you: If you’re coming to buy, you should be prepared to spend in the range of three or four digits; to qualify as “affordable,” the original artworks must be priced below $10,000 (half the work will cost less than $5,000 and some will even cost just $100). Even if you can’t find something within your budget, you'll still get to check out pieces by a bunch of international artists, including a special installation by Francisco Donoso called Playground, an exhibition of new works as well as a site-specific 10-foot-tall mural installation, Homegrown. "As Affordable Art Fair NYC is amongst the very first events to return to NYC, there's an energy and appetite here, and we look forward to mirroring that excitement by bringing visitors thousands of stunning and affordable artworks looking for loving new homes," said Vanessa Seis, the director of the fair. “Spring is in the air, hope has arrived and people are ready to get out and get back to their lives in this resilient city in a safe and meaningful way."