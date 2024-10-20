Get ready for an epic paint battle at Secret Walls: The Art of Competition Tour, which is coming to New York's No One Home Sports Bar on Saturday, October 26. The live art competition will see New York-based graffiti artists and muralists like Jason Naylor, Lamour Supreme, Ross Pino and Jappy Agoncillo as they form teams, gear up with POSCA paint markers, brushes, rollers and more, and showcase their skills on a giant wall as their canvas.

With only 90 minutes to ideate and complete their piece, the teams will go head to head in an adrenaline-pumping face-off, with the winner chosen by special guest judges as well as a decibel meter measuring audience reaction. All of this action will be hosted by Che Anderson, supported by live sounds from amazing local DJ Gianni Lee, and will be accompanied by interactive brand experiences from Monster Energy Ultra, Rabble Wines, and more.