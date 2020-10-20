Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The Skeleton Crawl

The Skeleton Crawl

Art Various locations , Hell's Kitchen Saturday October 31 2020
Skeleton Crawl
Photograph: Courtesy Skeleton Crawl

This one-night-only Halloween art ball will bring together 20 emerging artists who will be exhibiting their creepy, curious, and surreal works during an exclusive broadcast. Participants will hear the words of Edgar Allan Poe set to live music, live painting and an interview with Lianna Oestricher, and more. The show will give away prizes including a haunted postcard box set (10 reprints of original creepy works by the artists), an editioned woodcut relief print by Brooklyn artist Anna Russell, and a brand new Polaroid OneStep+ i-Type Instant Camera with 2 packs of black and white film. Prizes will be given to participating audience members during the show.

 

 

Event website: https://www.theskeletoncrawl.com
Venue name: Various locations
Address: New York
New York

Price: free

