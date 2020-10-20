The Skeleton Crawl

This one-night-only Halloween art ball will bring together 20 emerging artists who will be exhibiting their creepy, curious, and surreal works during an exclusive broadcast. Participants will hear the words of Edgar Allan Poe set to live music, live painting and an interview with Lianna Oestricher, and more. The show will give away prizes including a haunted postcard box set (10 reprints of original creepy works by the artists), an editioned woodcut relief print by Brooklyn artist Anna Russell, and a brand new Polaroid OneStep+ i-Type Instant Camera with 2 packs of black and white film. Prizes will be given to participating audience members during the show.