Go outside your comfort zone to visit off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods like Washington Heights or Forest Hills

If you really want to get to know the ins and outs of a city, you’ve got to explore beyond the beaten path. For New York, that means venturing beyond tourist hotspots like Chelsea, East Village and Lower East Side. If you do, who knows what you’ll discover? There might even be an entirely new city, right on your doorstep.

Below we’ve laid out some of our favorite tours of off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods in NYC. From lesser known attractions in the South Bronx and Hamilton Heights to the untold wonders of Long Island City, here are 10 spots in the five boroughs to head into and find something totally new.

