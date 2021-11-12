Industry City will be a holiday destination this year, because alongside all of its local shops and eateries, it'll once again have an open-air ice skating rink.

Starting on Friday, November 19, the outdoor rink in Courtyard 5/6 will be located next to an outdoor bar operated by Frying Pan Brooklyn that'll serve up hot cocoa and snacks. It'll also be decorated to the nines with holiday decor and be heated so don't worry about getting chilly.

The rink is open Thursdays 4-8pm; Fridays noon-8pm; Saturdays 11am-8pm; and Sundays 11am-6pm.

Tickets can be purchased on site or online.