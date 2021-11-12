Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Industry City Ice Rink

Attractions Industry City , Greenwood Friday November 19 2021 - Thursday March 31 2022
Industry City ice rink
Photograph: courtesy Industry City

Industry City will be a holiday destination this year, because alongside all of its local shops and eateries, it'll once again have an open-air ice skating rink.

Starting on Friday, November 19, the outdoor rink in Courtyard 5/6 will be located next to an outdoor bar operated by Frying Pan Brooklyn that'll serve up hot cocoa and snacks. It'll also be decorated to the nines with holiday decor and be heated so don't worry about getting chilly.

The rink is open Thursdays 4-8pm; Fridays noon-8pm; Saturdays 11am-8pm; and Sundays 11am-6pm.

Tickets can be purchased on site or online.

Event website: https://industrycity.com/visit/explore/ice-rink/
Venue name: Industry City
Address: 241 37th St
Brooklyn
11232
Cross street: between Gowanus Expwy and Second Ave
Transport: Subway: D, N, R to 36th St
Price: $12 per person, plus $10 skate rentals

