Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Valentine's Day sunrise access at Edge

Valentine's Day sunrise access at Edge

Attractions Edge Observation Deck , Midtown West Sunday February 14 2021
Edge sunrise
Photograph: Courtesy Related-Oxford
Buy tickets

Time Out says

This Valentine's Day, you can show your love a new view of the city—from 1,131 feet in the air at Edge, NYC's highest outdoor sky deck with a thrilling glass-floor and angled glass walls. On February 14, it will open at 6am for a special sunrise peek (note: it'll be open at 8am February 12-21).

There are limited tickets available for this special sunrise event and they'll go on sale on February 8 at noon.

Generally, you can upgrade your ticket to Edge if you want champagne with your view, there are champagne tickets for $52 but for $5 more, you can access the Edge bar for a glass of rosé champagne. Additionally, "Cupid’s Cocoa," a creamy hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and a red and pink sprinkled rice crispy treat, will be available for an extra treat.

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.edgenyc.com/en/valentines
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Edge Observation Deck
Address: 30 Hudson Yards
New York
10001
Price: $100

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Latest news