New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bar Chrystie

  • Bars
  • Lower East Side
  1. Bar Chrystie
    Photograph: Courtesy of Liz Clayman
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Bar Chrystie
    Photograph: Courtesy of Liz Clayman
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Bar Chrystie
    Photograph: Courtesy of Liz Clayman
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Bar Chrystie
    Photograph: Courtesy of Liz Clayman
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out Says

The Public hotel's jazzy new bar

The Public hotel (formally known as “PUBLIC”) first opened on the Lower East Side in 2017 and hasn’t stopped opening since. Its post pandemic-restriction relaunch in June included a Peruvian-inspired restaurant called Popular (POPULAR), the adjacent Cantina & Pisco Bar (CANTINA & PISCO BAR) and a rooftop (THE ROOF).

Now, the hotel adds a jazzy cocktail lounge to its cruiseship-like variety with Bar Chrystie (. . . you get the idea). Bar Chrystie, located on the hotel’s lobby level, aims to evoke “1920s Hollywood glamour,” which is rude, because NYC had the '20s, too. To ice that burn it is also “celebrating New York City’s legendary cocktail culture,” according to press materials. But it is also, “inspired by Bar Hemingway at the Hôtel Ritz Paris and Harry’s Bar in Venice,” so I guess if there’s ever been a place than this is it. 

Bar Chrystie is adorned with un-chandeliered chandeliers, bright night sky-blue banquettes, a Baccarat candelabra and “metal orbs." Its opening menu includes a robust and detailed cocktail list including classics and signature offerings, wine, beer, cider and a complement of Champagne. Snacks like truffle flatbread, croquettes and warm roasted olives are also available. 

Bar Chrystie is located in the Public hotel at 215 Chrystie and is open from ​​Wednesday to Saturday, 6pm to 1am.

Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako

Details

Address:
215 Chrystie Street
New York
10002
Contact:
www.publichotels.com/eat-and-drink/bar-chrystie
212-735-6000
Menu
View menu
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.