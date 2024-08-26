Okay, yes, TV Eye is primarily a venue, a punk venue, an independent punk venue. But the thing is that, almost any night of the week you’ll find local cool kids hanging out at one of the self-described ‘funhaus’s several bars while a band of (lower-case ‘m’) misfits you’ve never heard of melt faces a room over. If you’re in the market to have a drink while you discover new music, a dance party, a gallery show, a sick DIY t-shirt–pop in and experience one of the only spots left sustaining NYC’s real rock and roll scene.