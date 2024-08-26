With its top-flight sound system, sophisticated menu and deeply chill vibes, Nowadays is a slice of Neverland for club kids. Opened by Mister Saturday Night cofounders Eamon Harkin and Justin Carter, Nowadays’ ample outdoor space is the home of its day-party incarnation Mister Sunday and the Ridgewood Market as well as a regular slate of readings and discussions. More recently, a 5,000-square-foot indoor venue was unveiled, so now DJs can spin harder stuff into the wee hours for those who still haven’t adopted grown-up schedules.
Queens truly has everything. World-class museums, incredible food, beaches, parks, and major sports and concert venues just for starters. But while you’re visiting any of the above, it truly would behoove you to pop in for a drink at one of Queens’ many wonderful watering holes. We’re talking bars, and below you’ll find one for prettymuch every taste, from freaks to geeks and everything in between. Some are old, a lot are new, but all of them are proud to serve one of the most ethnically diverse locales in the world.
