Sek'end Sun
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

The best bars in Queens

From best beer halls to cocktail bars Queens has a lot fun drink spots to check out this weekend

Emma Orlow
Written by Emma Orlow & Julien Levy
Queens truly has everything. World-class museums, incredible food, beaches, parks, and major sports and concert venues just for starters. But while you’re visiting any of the above, it truly would behoove you to pop in for a drink at one of Queens’ many wonderful watering holes. We’re talking bars, and below you’ll find one for prettymuch every taste, from freaks to geeks and everything in between. Some are old, a lot are new, but all of them are proud to serve one of the most ethnically diverse locales in the world.

Bars in Queens

1. Nowadays

  • Beer bars
  • Ridgewood
  • price 2 of 4
Nowadays
Nowadays
Photograph: Courtesy Natalie Keyssar

With its top-flight sound system, sophisticated menu and deeply chill vibes, Nowadays is a slice of Neverland for club kids. Opened by Mister Saturday Night cofounders Eamon Harkin and Justin Carter, Nowadays’ ample outdoor space is the home of its day-party incarnation Mister Sunday and the Ridgewood Market as well as a regular slate of readings and discussions. More recently, a 5,000-square-foot indoor venue was unveiled, so now DJs can spin harder stuff into the wee hours for those who still haven’t adopted grown-up schedules.  

3. Milo's Yard

  • Ridgewood

Pinball machines, great beer selection, awesome weekend DJs, excellent back yard, eclectic bar food menu, string-light ambiance, merciful prices, dog-friendly environs, booth seating, and a lively cast of regulars–what more do you need from a casual neighborhood bar? This place is a big, vibrant panel in the tapestry of Ridgewood bars. 

4. Sundown Bar

  • Cocktail bars
  • Ridgewood
Sundown Bar
Sundown Bar
Photograph: Courtesy of Sundown Bar

This is a tiny, buzzy cocktail spot with a venue downstairs and negronis on tap. The cocktails are cheekily named, reasonably priced, and interesting to boot. Neon sine-wave signage; designy, house-plant strewn bar, great music–this is a perfect, vibey weeknight date spot or redoubt to unwind.

5. Sek'end Sun

  • Cocktail bars
  • Astoria
Sek'end Sun
Sek'end Sun
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

One of Queens' best neighborhood bar is this spot serving up drinks with ingredients like pineapple and spirits like absinthe and rum. It's also where you'll find one of Astoria's best outdoor spots for drinks.

6. Dutch Kills

  • Cocktail bars
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4
Dutch Kills
Dutch Kills
Photograph: Roxana Marroquin

So much has already been written about Long Island City cocktail pioneer, Dutch Kills that it feels a little silly to repeat them. Everything about an experience here feels cool-as-hell because it is. Dutch Kills has earned its place as a paragon of New York City’s cocktail culture.

7. The Bonnie

  • Gastropubs
  • Astoria
  • price 2 of 4
The Bonnie
The Bonnie
Photograph: Courtesy The Bonnie

Searching for the perfect date-night spot? This magical, brick-and-wood gastropub is a great choice. Whether you’re interested in plowing through the joint’s artisan cocktail list including fruity sips like the The Royal Peach (on tap for your convenience) or its dinner menu comprising hearty, laid-back fare (try the dry-aged burger topped with with crispy pork belly), you’re guaranteed a good time. Make sure to check out the spot on Thursday evening to check out some live music from local talents.

8. Sweet Afton

  • Beer bars
  • Astoria
  • price 2 of 4
Sweet Afton
Sweet Afton
Photograph: Noah Fecks

Kris Moran, the set decorator most known for her work on Wes Anderson's Moonrise Kingdomredesigned Sweet Afton—a bar that's a part of the hospitality group running The Wren, The Bonnie, The Spaniard, Bua and Wilfie & Nell—in honor of the spot's 10-year anniversary in Astoria. 

9. The Deep End

  • Ridgewood

This Ridgewood bar serves homestyle favorites for brunch and dinner, and hosts queer-skewing parties and performances later into the night. Bear parties, otter throwdowns and queer womens' bashes go down just about every week, so get ready to sweat on that dancefloor. 

10. TV Eye

Okay, yes, TV Eye is primarily a venue, a punk venue, an independent punk venue. But the thing is that, almost any night of the week you’ll find local cool kids hanging out at one of the self-described ‘funhaus’s several bars while a band of (lower-case ‘m’) misfits you’ve never heard of melt faces a room over. If you’re in the market to have a drink while you discover new music, a dance party, a gallery show, a sick DIY t-shirt–pop in and experience one of the only spots left sustaining NYC’s real rock and roll scene.

11. Queen's Room

  • American
  • Astoria
Queen's Room
Queen's Room
Photograph: Courtesy Queen's Room

Bistro by day, bar by night, this spot has a decidedly regal air that’ll make you feel like royalty even if you’re just tossing a few back. Tuesday nights it’s happy hour all night, so that’s the best time to test your aristocratic mettle with a cocktail like the zesty Bad Bunny ($16): reposado, chili, carrot, ginger, pineapple, turmeric and lime. Not into cocktails? Give your zodiac-sign themed wine a spin.

12. Solid State

  • Beer bars
  • Woodside
  • price 2 of 4
Solid State
Solid State
Photograph: Courtesy Solid State

Here’s an uncontroversial statement: people love drinking and playing games. A lot of people. Enough people that, with minimal effort, you could round up a big group of buddies for a trip to Woodside for a night of drinks and low-stakes diversions until the wee hours. Solid State has been faithfully serving Woodside’s nerds of both craft beer and pinball variety since 2017, but this spacious welcomes anyone and everyone who loves a good time.

13. Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden

  • Beer bars
  • Astoria
  • price 1 of 4
Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden
Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden
Photograph: Gabriela Herman

New York’s oldest beer garden still has it, serving a variety of brews on tap and Czech and Slovak cuisine  that’s worth licking your plate. Order a massive stein and a grilled bratwurst in honor of Oktoberfest or swing by for events like the Vinyl Revolution Record Show on September 30, when a $5 cover fee grants you access to some great, rare LPs.

14. Sayra's Wine Bar

  • Wine bars
  • Rockaways
  • price 1 of 4
Sayra's Wine Bar
Sayra's Wine Bar
Photograph: Filip Wolak

Joining cool-kid spots like Rockaway Taco and Rippers, the Rockaway's first wine bar brings a bougie element to the 'hood's food scene. The brainchild of local surfer Rashida Jackson and artist Patrick Flibotte, the 28-seat shoreside drinkery showcases seasonal vino from hang-ten regions around the world: chardonnay from Cali's Sonoma Coast, sauvignon blanc from New Zealand's Sandy Cove and cava from Catalonia, Spain.

15. Aunt Ginny’s

There’s just something about Aunt Ginny’s. Well, quite a few things, actually. The dive bar kitsch, the pool table, the well-priced beer/shot specials; the delicious, shockingly cheffy food produced by permanent popup, I Like Food (which could, nay, should have its very own listing on any rundown of Queens must-tries)—it’s all working together. 

16. The Windjammer

  • Ridgewood

It's comical how many friend-of-a-friend's shows we get invited to at this bar. But it always ends up being worthing. This is what we call a no-frills bar, and its preciously why it always feels conducive to having a fun night out. 

17. Albatross Bar

Albatross is a cozy neighborhood bar that skews divey made special by the clientele: friendly, lively, and welcoming. You’ll feel just as at-home chatting with one of the lovely bartenders on a weeknight as you will during an uproariously fun weekend drag show. There’s some tempting “queens of Queens” low-hanging-fruit joke we could make, but maybe it’s better to simply say: Albatross is the adorable queer Cheers you’ve always wanted.

18. Donovan’s Pub

  • Hamburgers
  • Woodside
  • price 1 of 4
Donovan’s Pub
Donovan’s Pub
Photograph: Courtesy Donovan's Pub

Woodside, Queens, bustles on, but this worn Irish pub stays the same. Old-timers line the front bar, while the wood-paneled dining room—made all the more classic with stained-glass adornment—recalls an honest age of prechain family dining.

19. The Bad Old Days

The term I just made up, “cocktail dive” feels like an appropriate descriptor of BOD, a women-owned, fun little bar with eclectic, grandma’s living room decor replete with couches and tchotchkes. Most special about this adorable gem, though, is how friendly and inviting it is. Hang for a few at happy hour or work up a sweat getting weird on weekends; every visit just feels right.

20. Alewife Queens

  • Beer bars
  • Long Island City
  • price 2 of 4
Alewife Queens
Alewife Queens
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

For Long Island City, the transformation from underserved 'hood to serious food-and-drink destination has been percolating for the past several years. Dutch Kills led the charge, coaxing booze aficionados to a barren stretch of Jackson Avenue for sultry jazz and impeccable classic cocktails.

21. Bonus Room

From the people behind Bushwick heavy-hitter, Heavy Woods is Bonus Room. The place cultivates that good ol’ midwestern basement aesthetic predominating in NYC’s hipper corners, but this is an especially good, comfy, fun take. This is a bar owned and operated by people who love bars, so while there’s plenty of diversions to be found (pool table, jukebox, and games) this is the perfect place to drink about it, whatever it is.

