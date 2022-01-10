New York
sidney's five
Photograph: Courtesy Nick Solares

The 50 best bars in NYC right now

Sip classic cocktails, craft beer and expert wine selections at these new drinking destinations and longtime favorites.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Time Out contributors
&
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Everything’s easier when you're drinking out at a bar. Your dive’s beer is frosty, the wine bar has harder-to-find bottles and cocktail destinations shake and stir myriad ingredients into ideally calibrated glassware. (It's just not the same at home!) The options are unending, the ice is nicer and you aren’t just drinking, you’re at the spot. 

Whether you're hoping for the return of to-go cocktails, recently learned to make the classics at home or simply become a super-regular at the liquor store, it's time to take it easy once more. These are the 50 best bars in NYC. 

Best bars in NYC

Mace
Photograph: Courtesy John Shyloski

1. Mace

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 2 of 4

Mace has been a regular on local and international “best of” lists since it first opened in 2015. A recent move to West 8th Street gives the perennial fave a little more room for outdoor dining, in addition to a comfortable interior and 27-foot zinc bar. Its record of excellence, combined with a fresh new location helps it land in our top spot. Sip spice and botanical-forward cocktails like the rye-based Lavender or frozen Wasabi + Cilantro with rum, and see how fast you’ll make Mace your own personal recommendation.

Read more
Angel’s Share
Photograph: Courtesy Angel's Share

2. Angel’s Share

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

Neither its famously unmarked door nor its barely concealed entrance up a staircase and through Village Yokocho restaurant have been secret for quite some time, but our enduring fondness for Angel’s Share is evidence that the place is simply special even in the absence of speakeasy gimmicks. The recent addition of outdoor seating has made it a little easier to sample the refined cocktails here, but you should still arrive early in small parties and prepare to wait. 

Read more
Order delivery
Attaboy
Photograph: Filip Wolak

3. Attaboy

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Another NYC classic (of more recent origin; Attaboy opened in the famed Milk and Honey space in 2012) forced to untether itself from speakeasy-trappings in 2020, this LES cocktail leader was one of a few bars in its genre to demonstrate greatness even absent all the cloak and dagger themes. You can still play prohibition at the steel-brushed bar inside, of course, but it’s no longer necessary with the addition of a patio. 

Read more
Order delivery
The Long Island Bar
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

4. The Long Island Bar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Cobble Hill
  • price 2 of 4

Occupying a corner spot that operated under the same name for five decades, Long Island Bar comes by its retro-lite ambiance honestly. It has a way of filling up fast, and the addition of outdoor seating hasn't actually eased the crowds that much. But it's worth the wait for best-in-class gimlets, martinis, beer and wine. 

Read more
Order delivery
Sunny’s
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

5. Sunny’s

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Red Hook
  • price 1 of 4

A canonical NYC destination, Sunny’s still feels serendipitous when you luck into it on a random, meandering afternoon. It has nautical nods, a long bar and booths up front, tables and enough room for twangy live music in the back and a side yard for alternating breaths of fresh air and the opposite of fresh air. There’s a full bar, but they’re particularly adept at making beer here. 

Read more
Bemelmans Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Don Riddle

6. Bemelmans Bar

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 4 of 4

The Central Casting ideal of Old New York, the Carlyle Hotel’s throwback grandeur is juxtaposed with Ludwig Bemelmans’ whimsical original murals here at his namesake bar. It’s as expensive as you’d expect, and the $15 cover charge from 6pm-9pm gets you a seat and nothing more, but $21 cocktails like the JFK daiquiri, mezcal martini and Earl Grey-infused Grey Goose with lemon and honey aren’t too much more than you’ll spend in less lovely environs. 

Read more
Good Judy
Photograph: Courtesy Dave Jeffers

7. Good Judy

  • Bars
  • South Slope

Good Judy has been “a home for queers + allies to join together in unity and solidarity” since it opened in July of 2020. Enter through the narrow facade and you’ll find a half-dozen seats at the glossy bar on the main level, a piano lounge upstairs and a patio in the back. Soak up cocktails with vegan dogs, soft pretzels and queso. 

Read more
Order delivery
Clover Club
Photograph: Filip Wolak

8. Clover Club

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Carroll Gardens
  • price 2 of 4

This standard-bearing cocktail parlor from mixology matriarch Julie Reiner (Leyenda, Flatiron Lounge) expresses its Victorian bent in intricate tile work, curved leather booths, marble tables, vintage sofas and a functioning fireplace. The centerpiece is the 19th-century mahogany bar, where vest-clad barkeeps stir and shake throwback potions, handily defined in the lengthy menu. Choose among regal crystal bowls of punch or finely wrought drinks, both classic and new.

Read more
Order delivery
Sidney’s Five
Photograph: Courtesy Nick Solares

9. Sidney’s Five

  • Restaurants
  • East Village

Best New Bar honoree in our 2021 Best of the City Awards, Sidney’s Five is also a terrific full-service restaurant with fantastic charbroiled oysters, andouille sausage corn dogs, fish and chips, burgers and raw bar items. The whole place is great, and its lovely, long bar shines even in the super booze-saturated East Village. Sidle up for a whole dedicated martini menu, plus more cocktails, wine and beer. 

Read more
Order delivery
Jadis

11. Jadis

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

A few steps below the sidewalk, Jadis wine bar seems suffused with effortless romance and incidental magic–qualities frequently copied with low, golden lighting schemes and chicly rustic design, but seldom truly captured at quite this pulse-quickening pace. Be careful who you share that carafe with, as it’s easy to get infatuated here. 

Read more
Book online
The Campbell
FILIP WOLAK

12. The Campbell

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

Grand Central Terminal itself is rather beautiful, but running its gauntlet always requires a reward. The Campbell, née, The Campbell Apartment, in the building’s southwest corner, is the closest and best place to get one. Once the massive office of the ur-rich NYC finance guy for which it’s twice named, The Campbell’s present form toasts its original leaded-glass windows, soaring hand-painted ceiling and stone fireplace with classic cocktails. This is what all those latter-day speakeasies aspire to without the goofy costuming. 

Read more
67 Orange Street
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

13. 67 Orange Street

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Harlem
  • price 4 of 4

Expertly shaken and stirred cocktails have been topping 67 Orange Street’s bar and two floors of tables since it first opened uptown in 2008. Slip into the stylish brick-lined space for novel cocktails created by its own bartenders, plus beer, wine and very 2020s hard seltzers. 

Read more
Order delivery
Night of Joy
Time Out, Photograph: Jolie Ruben

14. Night of Joy

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Greenpoint
  • price 2 of 4

This casual low-rise rooftop is just as enjoyable as some of its sky-high peers. The first come, first sit, second floor fills up fast, however, so dispatch a member of your party to get there early and make sure to reward ‘em with gimlets, old blossom rum lemonades and frozens into the evening. 

Read more
La Noxe
Photograph: Courtesy of La Noxe

15. La Noxe

  • Bars
  • Chelsea

As evidenced by La Noxe’s long wait list, the New York City subway system sure does drive people to drink. A cafe by day, this new subterranean destination adjacent to the 1 train in the 28th Street station transforms into a cocktail den after dark. When traveling above ground, try your luck at the bell at 162 West 28th Street; you’ll need all the good fortune you can get for a shot at sampling the buzzy spot’s exclusive libations.  

Read more
Order delivery
Contento
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Tulipan

17. Contento

  • Restaurants
  • East Harlem

The bar at Peruvian newcomer Contento has enough wines by the glass to keep us coming back, but not so many that we never get around to actually ordering, plus beer, cocktails and a terrific dinner menu. Said bar also has just enough spots to give the full-service restaurant equal drinking and eating crossover destination appeal, and its design keeps people with disabilities front of mind. 

Read more
Apothéke
Matthias Gaggl

18. Apothéke

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Chinatown
  • price 4 of 4

This unmarked boîte is the sort of contrived hideout that might be cooked up by an overgrown kid with a chemistry set. The bar is littered with old vials, the cocktails are referred to as “prescriptions,” and the bartenders-cum-pharmacists are in rare form.

Read more
Grand Army
Photograph: Filip Wolak

19. Grand Army

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Boerum Hill
  • price 2 of 4

At press time, this breezily-chic bar’s frequently-updated cocktail menu’s inspiration is CATS!–”not the musical.” Imagine with that what you will, and know that it includes the mezcal-based Mr. Jinx, Scotch-forward Astrocat and plenty of other purr-fect concoctions that sip like catnip for cocktail lovers. 

Read more
The Dead Rabbit
Photograph: Filip Wolak

20. The Dead Rabbit

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Financial District
  • price 2 of 4

A pair of Belfast bar vets conjured up this version of a rough-and-tumble 19th-century tavern, then put a refined cocktail parlor upstairs so you can imbibe like a boss. Taking its name from the Five Points–era gang, the Dead Rabbit evokes the kind of watering hole where bare-knuckle dudes puff out their chests and throw back pints.

Read more
Talea Beer Taproom
Photograph: Courtesy Talea Beer Co.

21. Talea Beer Taproom

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Williamsburg

This woman-owned brewery opened its first taproom in Williamsburg in March of 2021. In addition to refreshing, fruit-forward beer and seasonal suds, cocktails, wine, and snacks are also on the menu. Sit inside our out, grab a draft and pick up some canned beer to go when it's time to say goodnight. 

 

Read more
Joyface
Photograph: Courtesy Joyface/Simon Lewis Studio

23. Joyface

  • Bars
  • East Village

Concealed from the outside by heavy red curtains, this seems like the sort of place you’ll get up to something. The swingin,’ multi-textured lounge is lined with deep shades and dim lights across a couple of levels separated by a few stairs. Break in your platforms over “Old Friends,” (mules, martinis, margaritas, etc.), “New Friends,” like The Joyface (a Miller High Life topped with tequila, aperol and lime) and “Friends” like a bundle of six pony beers and accompanying shots. 

Read more
Death & Company
Photograph: Beth Levendis

24. Death & Company

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • East Village
  • price 4 of 4

The nattily attired bartenders are deadly serious about drinks at this Gothic saloon, a pioneer in New York's now relentless mania for craft cocktails. Behind the imposing wooden door, jet black wallscushy booths and chandeliers set a luxuriously somber mood. Tipples here are consistently among the city's best, many of which have propelled mixology trends across the country. 

Read more
Order delivery
Bandits
Photograph: Courtesy Front of House

25. Bandits

  • Restaurants
  • West Village

New from the team behind The Garret bars, Bandit’s getting away with the best parts of 1970s style. Its wood-paneled interior and almost avocado-green accents can accommodate 32 inside, and a more-stylish-than-most curb shed fits an additional 30. For snacks, it’s got all types of tots and drinks include wine, beer and shots. Cocktails like the Bradshaw on Bedford (vodka, lemon juice, rose petal, rhubarb, sun dried tomato and basil) call to mind one famous fictional West Village character. 

Read more
Bar Goto

26. Bar Goto

  • Bars
  • Izakaya
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Pegu Club alum Kenta Goto’s glimmering black-and-gold beverage den is nicely secluded from the chaos of nearby Houston Street. Here, you’ll encounter expert cocktails and Japanese comfort food. While this bar feels more grown-up than other LES spots, there are still plenty of fun touches, like the cherry blossom-garnished martini.

Read more
Order delivery
Montero

27. Montero

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Brooklyn Heights
  • price 1 of 4

A real-deal dive bar in an area less and less hospitable to the genre, Montero’s a grizzled old charmer decked out in the seafaring accoutrement you’d expect from a spot that got its start serving sailors so many years ago. Today, it lights up on karaoke nights when visitors belt out PBR-emboldened versions of former and current hits. 

Read more
Dear Irving on Hudson
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Fecks

28. Dear Irving on Hudson

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 3 of 4

The team behind Dear Irving and Raines Law Room opened the second outpost of the former in midtown. Dear Irving on Hudson is a bi-level cocktail bar that takes up the 40th and 41st floors of the Aliz Hotel in Times Square. While the bustling location is worlds away from the quiet block of Irving Place, the founders are sticking to some familiarities. Most noticeably, a handful of cocktails and a "time travel" theme, with one floor akin to 1960s James Bond and another decked out in Art Deco finishes.

Read more
Sweet Afton
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Speck

29. Sweet Afton

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Astoria
  • price 2 of 4

An ideal neighborhood go-to now in its second decade, Sweet Afton must be doing something right. The beer, wine, cocktails and weekday happy hour where all of the above are priced from $6-$11 are a good start, and roomy indoor and back patio seating areas don’t hurt, either. 

Read more
Order delivery
Brooklyn Social

30. Brooklyn Social

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Carroll Gardens
  • price 2 of 4

Smith Street’s designation as an eating and drinking destination has ebbed and flowed over the years, but Brooklyn Social has held steady as a prime cocktail spot since 2004. It seems to have settled out of its once impossibly crowded state, but we’re always looking over our shoulder for the masses to return to its low key bar, flock around its backroom pool table and fill up its hidden patio once more. 

Read more
Book online
Excuse My French
Photograph: Liz Clayman

32. Excuse My French

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 3 of 4

In lieu of coarse language, you’ll find picturesque French cocktails on the menu at this basement bar from the duo behind Ladurée in Soho. The narrow, 30-seat space, fitted with blue-and-gold damask wallpaper and budget replicas of famous paintings, also serves small plates.

Read more
Order delivery
The Honey Well
Photograph: Angie Vasquez

33. The Honey Well

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Harlem
  • price 2 of 4

Bartenders at this effortlessly cool downstairs bar serve fantastic sips in such unlikely vessels as upturned “lightbulbs,” honey bears and even glowing approximations of lava lamps. Retro tunes and amber hues play off of wood paneling and beaded curtains inside, and there’s a dreamy, vine-lined garden out back. 

Read more
Order delivery
PDT
Photograph: Roxana Marroquin

34. PDT

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • East Village
  • price 4 of 4

The entrance to this taxidermy-strewn saloon is hidden behind an old phone booth inside Crif Dogs. Inside, a team of barkeeps offer thoughtful cocktail creations. The staff is happy to talk you through any libation on the menu, or suggest an haute dog from next door. PDT expanded with the outdoor addition of PDT Tropicale last spring. 

Read more
Maracuja
Photograph: Courtesy Maracuja

35. Maracuja

  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg

There is no cocktail menu at this Grand Street staple that changed hands in 2020, but you can still order whatever you wish from its “if you know it, we can make it” un-menu. Maracuja also has a dozen-some-odd tap and bottle beer selections, plenty of wine varieties and a $5-$8 happy hour from 4pm-7pm every day. Those cocktails you dream into creation are otherwise $11, and entrées like pulpo y papas and paella make it easy to turn drinks into dinner. Show up early for a spot in the secret garden when the weather's nice. 

Read more
Fraunces Tavern
Photograph: Courtesy Fraunces Tavern

36. Fraunces Tavern

  • Museums
  • Special interest
  • Financial District

Dating back to 1762, Fraunces Tavern doesn’t look a day over 259. In addition to modern conveniences like indoor plumbing, its distinct spaces serve as a one-stop-shop for a few different photo-ops: grab a beer at the main bar, sip Brenne beside the fireplace in the whiskey room or post up outside the landmarked building for wine and cocktails. 

Read more
Elsa
Photograph: Courtesy of Elsa

37. Elsa

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Cobble Hill
  • price 2 of 4

Elsa serves up its original (and since closed) East Village locale's cutesy-fancy feels in this Cobble Hill iteration designed by Home Studios, the team behind many of the city’s most aesthetically pleasing interiors. The drinks incorporate ingredients like grated cinnamon in the Cloudbusting daiquiri and dandelion and burdock in the Broken Mirror.

Read more
Order delivery
Goldie’s
Photograph: Courtesy Goldie's

38. Goldie’s

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Greenpoint

With the right mix of tacky and glamorous '70s casino-esque décor, Goldie's has become one of New York's most evocative bars. This Greenpoint favorite magically always has the perfect amount of people in it, so you never have to worry about folks crowding the pool table. There's a backyard, too. 

Read more
Broken Shaker
Photograph: Gabi Porter

39. Broken Shaker

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Kips Bay
  • price 3 of 4

A giddy enthusiasm electrifies the rooftop bar that crowns the Freehand New York. Located in the less-fun nexus of Gramercy and Flatiron, the Miami import is packed with happy-go-lucky twenty- and thirtysomethings that just seem relieved that it even exists, let alone that they are there. Unlike some rooftops around the city, with sleek designs and glass parapets, Broken Shaker is meticulously crafted to look and feel like a well-worn oasis. 

Read more
McSorley’s Old Ale House

40. McSorley’s Old Ale House

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

One of the oldest bars in New York City, McSorley’s Old Ale House has sawdust on the floor and dusty aged curios to prove it. The prices seem suspended in time, too: Dark or light ales are $6 per pair of half pints. Yes, you must choose from just two beers, and your one [1] order is served in two [2] mugs. Most of McSorley’s food (sandwiches, burgers, dogs) is under $10. 

Read more
NR
Photograph: Courtesy of NR

41. NR

  • Bars
  • Lenox Hill

The team behind Harlem’s popular ramen destination ROKC (where drinks quickly became the main attraction) was at it again at the end of 2019 when they opened NR on East 75th Street. Here, super-simply named cocktails betray their show-stealing presentation: the mezcal-based Grapefruit is literally smoking, the tequila Cucumber is served in a green bell pepper, and the Pineapple + Passionfruit with rum is on fire.

Read more
Order delivery
Leyenda
Photograph: Filip Wolak

43. Leyenda

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Carroll Gardens
  • price 2 of 4

The crowds that started filing into Leyenda for Best American Bartender Ivy Mix’s “pan-Latin inspired” cocktails when it first opened in 2015 have seldom slowed since then. Though it’s roomy, spots in the Smith Street space, where candle light flickers off a tin ceiling, fill up quick for freshly shaken and draft drinks. 

Read more
Order delivery
Bar Blondeau
Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

44. Bar Blondeau

  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg

One of NYC’s latest viewstaurants (that is, restaurants with a view) opened on the sixth floor of Williamsburg’s Wythe hotel last summer. In addition to its lovely vistas, Bar Blondeau has small plates, plus lots of beer, wine and cocktails to choose from, including more low- and no-alcohol options than you’ll see elsewhere. 

Read more
The Magician
Photograph: Courtesy of the Magician

45. The Magician

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 1 of 4

Magician is the least-themed bar in New York city, eschewing tropes for cheap drinks, a good jukebox when it works, a long, worn bar, plenty of tables suitable for big groups and a bring-your-own food policy with plenty of options to order from nearby. 

Read more
Holiday Cocktail Lounge
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

46. Holiday Cocktail Lounge

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

The decades-old East Village mainstay—whose barstools are said to have hosted Frank Sinatra, Allen Ginsberg and Joey Ramone—is a welcome anomaly in a city with so much turnover. And though the place has been spruced up some—duct-taped booths traded for green banquettes, neon beer signs for gilded sconces—the joint hasn’t been scrubbed clean of its charm.

Read more
Book online
The Ten Bells

47. The Ten Bells

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Break out a magnifying glass to navigate the chalk-drawn wine list at this dimly lit vino depot, or stop investigating and simply ask for a recommendation from Ten Bells’ myriad options. Narrow it down even further at daily happy hour until 7pm, when select carafes are $18. 

Read more
Book online
Lucy’s
Lucy's a.k.a Blanche's Tavern

48. Lucy’s

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • East Village
  • price 1 of 4

Helmed by beloved neighborhood fixture Lucy herself, Lucy’s is best experienced in the lively evening hours. After dark, locals shoot pool on two worn tables and choose tunes from a jukebox that includes Paul Stanley and polka king Stan Yankovic. Plan to pay cash for your beer and shots. 

Read more
49. Accidental Bar

  • Restaurants
  • East Village

The only reason the East Village wine bar Lois left its place on this list is because it recently changed hands and became Accidental Bar. New owner Austin Powers has shifted the focus to sake in the familiar space where natural light pours in before big glass globe lights illuminate the tin ceiling overhead. Wine, bubbly, beer and cider are still available, along with otsumami plates for a variety of snack pairings. 

Read more
The Wayland
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

50. The Wayland

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

The jammed Wayland may be the neighborhood's most versatile barroom, with a menu infused with DIY flourishes, crafting proprietary bitters and jams from a pantry of seasonal ingredients. Meanwhile, the memory of Banjo Jim's, a honky-tonk dive that used to occupy the space, is kept alive with Miller High Life longnecks, eclectic tunes on the speakers and an upright piano that hosts the occasional jam session.

Read more
Order delivery
Show moreLoading animation
