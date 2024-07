This smash burger pop-up will ensure you have a smashing summer! Blackbird—the loyalty program that rewards regulars—is bringing Miami’s best smash burgers to the city. From July 19 to July 21, The Standard Biergarten will host the Miami pop-up for all things smashed, Cowy Burger. While the star is clearly the crispy-edged smash burgers slathered in its signature bacon jam, the menu will also include waffle fries and beers aplenty.

Download the app to get in and get to a smashing good time.