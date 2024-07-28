There's nothing better than the beach, a beer and a lobster roll in hand, but if you can’t get to the water this month, Bonnie’s and TALEA Beer Co. are bringing the beach to you. Every Sunday this July, Bonnie’s and TALEA Williamsburg are hosting a seafood shack pop-up with a Cantonese spin. Beachside bites include a Fuyu Lobster Roll poached in fermented bean curd butter, Jiew Yeem Clam Strip Roll with salt and peppered clams and a stacked X.O. Crab Salad Roll. To wash it all down, TALEA will pour pints of their Bangin’ Beach Beer brewed with Old Bay and lemon.

Bonnie’s Seafood Shack Pop-up will be hosted at TALEA Williamsburg every Sunday in July from noon to 6pm. Reservations or walk-ins are available. ⠀⠀