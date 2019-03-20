Whether you’re hot off Metro North after a weekend antiquing upstate or have just found yourself in the no-fun nexus of Gramercy and Murray Hill after work, Broken Shaker is your no-fail refuge for a good time.

Located in the Freehand Hotel, the New York version takes its name from its Miami sister, where the Broken Shaker dominates the beach city's social life. The New York Broken Shaker is just as fun and might just actually trick you into thinking you're on island time. And unlike rooftops around the city with sleek designs and glass parapets, Broken Shaker is meticulously crafted to look and feel like a well-worn and snug oasis. Oh, and stop downstairs to try one of pastry chef, Zoe Kanan’s James Beard nominated pastries at their in-hotel restaurant, Simon & The Whale.

