Whether you’re hot off Metro North after a weekend antiquing upstate or have just found yourself in the no-fun nexus of Gramercy and Murray Hill after work, Broken Shaker is your no-fail refuge for a good time. 

Located in the Freehand Hotel, the New York version takes its name from its Miami sister, where the Broken Shaker dominates the beach city's social life. The New York Broken Shaker is just as fun and might just actually trick you into thinking you're on island time.  And unlike rooftops around the city with sleek designs and glass parapets, Broken Shaker is meticulously crafted to look and feel like a well-worn and snug oasis. Oh, and stop downstairs to try one of pastry chef, Zoe Kanan’s James Beard nominated pastries at their in-hotel restaurant, Simon & The Whale.

Broken Shaker has never disappointed! I always went in Miami and was stoked to hear they were bringing it to a NYC rooftop! Hard to find a vibe like theirs in the city

Tastemaker

The Freehand hotel looks inviting from the outside, and so do the photos of the tropical-looking bar with a seemingly nice outdoor space decked out with brick pillars (think Pod 39)...but unless you have all the time in the world, don't bother. The line was unnecessarily long (~40 minutes to get in and we were there 10 minutes before the bar opened). Worse yet, the pace they were letting people in was shockingly slow. Some might say oh they're crowd controlling, but there was plenty of room upstairs. They also only let you go up what looks like the service (read: trash) elevators even though the front elevators work just fine (cue: "crowd control"). The two bars (one inside and one outside) were definitely understaffed and needed more bartenders - drinks took forever to be made. We also put our names down for a table and eventually were given one but never got table service. Cocktail choices were limited and nothing particularly outstanding.


Don't believe the hype - these guys still have a lot of issues to work on. Until then, plenty of other rooftop options for you to hit up.

