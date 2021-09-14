A flirty, 'come up and see me sometime' kind of rooftop

A recent addition to 2021’s new rooftop bars and viewstaurants slid in just under this year’s late summer wire.

Daintree, on the top floor of midtown’s Hotel Hendricks, is the latest venture from Parched Hospitality, the group behind another recently opened chic rooftop lounge, The Sentry Flatiron, among other NYC venues. And, just like Parched's last opening, Daintree is notable for its Manhattan skyline views.

Take an elevator up to the hotel’s 29th floor and you’ll enter a 180-seat space packed with leafy potted plants, tumbling vines, a gleaming emerald-tiled bar and walls of windows. The flora, color scheme and vistas all bring the outside in, while a 70-seat terrace does the reverse. The south-facing vantage point has a clear line to the Empire State Building with plenty of possible snapshots from myriad angles. Each space has its own full-service bar.

The drink menu is authored by beverage consultants Tristan Brunel and Gates Otsuji, the latter of whom recently spoke with Time Out about the future of drinking in NYC. Martinis take the spotlight, with five options prominently featured (all $18), followed by “Everything Else,” which mostly includes cocktails, but also a dare or two. The “Oh Behave” for example, is a bottle of Champagne, a dozen oysters and a room for the night ($1,000).

Snacks absent propositions include caviar and chips ($48 for 12g), uni deviled eggs ($19) and complimentary chicken salt seaweed popcorn with another winking note to “just ask for more.”

Daintree is located at 25 West 38th Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 4pm–12am. Reservations are available here and walk-ins are welcome.