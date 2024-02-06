Valentine's/Galentine's Day at The Cauldron Flatiron

Time Out says

The Cauldron, home to that immersive wizard-inspired cocktail-making experience, is giving your usual Valentine’s Day celebration a spooky edge with this Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Potions Experience, available from February 9 through the 18. Take your beau or your BFF (Galentine’s Day is just as important, of course) for a mystical evening kicking off with a glass of bubbly and a heart-shaped balloon with a Tarot card and cocktail recipe.

Throughout the nearly two-hour class, you’ll don a wizard’s robe and magic wand as your brew-your-own cocktails, including a classic Love Potion that you can take to-go and use on the object of your affection. Along with the cocktail class, the Cauldron’s walk-in bar will also be getting into the romantic mood with festive drinks like “The Ice Breaker,” a vanilla-raspberry tipple served with a joke to break the ice.