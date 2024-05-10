Time Out says

The Carroll Gardens cocktail bar will have mezcal pours, face painting, live DJs and more to ring in its ninth birthday

Pouring grade-A margaritas, palomas, and daiquiris for nine years, Leyenda (the Carroll Gardens bar owned by cocktail legends Julie Reiner and Ivy Mix) will be celebrating its anniversary on Monday, May 20, with a circus-themed birthday celebration. The festivities will feature beloved cocktails from Leyenda’s past, including the pisco-splashed Chilcano and the Pan Am Sour (bourbon, cachaca, Malbec red wine, orange and lemon juices and simple syrup).

But don’t forget to pad out your belly, too, with equally fun eats like tequila-flamed shrimp arepas, tostadas de aguachile verde and yuca frita. Beyond the bevs and bites, you can have your face painted, enjoy mezcal pours and get down to entertainment from DJ Chichadelico.