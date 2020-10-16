Miracle and Sippin' Santa pop-up bars

From November to the end of December, Miracle will be back in business at Mace and The Cabinet and Sippin' Santa will pop up at Boilermaker in the East Village. New this year is the "Jolly Koala" (gin, vermouth and pine-cardamom-sage cordial); the "On Dasher," (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, Burlesque Bitters, and lemon); and the "Fruitcake Flip," (brandy, Jamaican Overproof Rum, amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). Of course, these pop-ups wouldn't be complete without an over-abundance of insane holiday decor, from a twerking Santa to twinkling lights, vintage garlands, reindeer figurines, and humorous cards all set to a soundtrack of holiday songs.