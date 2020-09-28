The over-the-top Miracle holiday pop-up bars will be returning this season

It's never too early for a Christmas miracle. Luckily, here's one we can all look forward to: Popular Christmas pop-up bars, Miracle and Sippin' Santa, are set to return this holiday season, despite the pandemic.

From November to the end of December, Miracle will be back in business at Mace and The Cabinet and Sippin' Santa will pop up at Boilermaker in the East Village. As always, the festive bars will be serving up fun seasonal drinks like the "Snowball Old-Fashioned," the "Christmapolitan" and the "Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!"

New this year is the "Jolly Koala" (gin, vermouth and pine-cardamom-sage cordial); the "On Dasher," (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, Burlesque Bitters, and lemon); and the "Fruitcake Flip," (brandy, Jamaican Overproof Rum, amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg).

Of course, these pop-ups wouldn't be complete without an over-abundance of insane holiday decor, from a twerking Santa to twinkling lights, vintage garlands, reindeer figurines, and humorous cards all set to a soundtrack of holiday songs.

Share the story