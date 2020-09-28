The over-the-top Miracle holiday pop-up bars will be returning this season
Miracle and Sippin' Santa are coming back with new drinks and "elaborate" seating.
It's never too early for a Christmas miracle. Luckily, here's one we can all look forward to: Popular Christmas pop-up bars, Miracle and Sippin' Santa, are set to return this holiday season, despite the pandemic.
From November to the end of December, Miracle will be back in business at Mace and The Cabinet and Sippin' Santa will pop up at Boilermaker in the East Village. As always, the festive bars will be serving up fun seasonal drinks like the "Snowball Old-Fashioned," the "Christmapolitan" and the "Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!"
New this year is the "Jolly Koala" (gin, vermouth and pine-cardamom-sage cordial); the "On Dasher," (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, Burlesque Bitters, and lemon); and the "Fruitcake Flip," (brandy, Jamaican Overproof Rum, amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg).
Of course, these pop-ups wouldn't be complete without an over-abundance of insane holiday decor, from a twerking Santa to twinkling lights, vintage garlands, reindeer figurines, and humorous cards all set to a soundtrack of holiday songs.
This year, Miracle will donate 10 percent of all proceeds from the sale of Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads signature glassware to the James Beard Foundation Open for Good campaign to provide aid for independent restaurants.
"We are excited to be able to continue Miracle this year, especially in such an unprecedented time," says Greg Boehm, owner and creator of Miracle. "It has undoubtedly been a tough year for everyone, and our industry has been hit hard, so some holiday cheer is in order. We feel incredibly lucky to welcome back so many of our dedicated partner locations and even welcome new ones across the world, with the safety and enjoyment of our guests as our top priority."
In 2014, Boehm decided to transform his East Village cocktail bar Mace into a winter wonderland serving holiday-themed drinks and since then, it's been a go-to for many holiday-happy New Yorkers.
According to organizers, the pop-ups will look a bit different this year than in the past.
All locations will follow directions from local officials for capacity and health guidelines. Some of them will offer to-go cocktails and some will set up "elaborate" outdoor seating areas to practice social distancing. Many of them will also do Zoom and social media programming.
According to organizers, Sippin' Santa and Miracle on 9th will be open indoors at 50 percent capacity once the city allows that. Miracle on 9th will have outdoor seating that will be "an experience." Both of them will also offer to-go packages of all the drinks with the glassware. We reached out to Miracle on 12th to find out exactly how they will be distancing customers, but they haven't responded yet.
We can only hope there will be some igloos involved!
Most popular on Time Out
- An Upper West Side restaurant installed “space bubbles” for outdoor dining this fall
- This massive carbon-filtering tower could be the highest skyscraper in NYC
- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming Mozart operas for free every night this week
- The 100 best movies of all time
- 12 of the best slices of pizza to get on the go
Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.