Ophelia
The history of Ophelia runs deep. When The Panhellenic Tower opened in 1928, it was the only hotel at the time to be managed by women. It continued it's feminist legacy as a social club for women entering the workforce (sort of like a prototype for The Wing). Today it pays homage to its early feminist days welcoming all types of guests into a decadent barroom fashioned with soaring cathedral windows, jewel-tone blue walls, and glass showcases filled with vintage oddities.
At first, it may feel awkward strolling through a quiet apartment building’s bright lobby at 9pm, bypassing the doormen and hustling into a packed elevator with three cranky, middle-aged European tourists. But once you reach the 26th floor of Beekman Tower, Ophelia’s sultry old-world appeal instantly clicks. The bar—once named Top of the Tower—even served oh-so-casual customers like Frank Sinatra and Frank Zappa.
|Ophelia
Beekman Tower
3 Mitchell Pl
New York
10017
