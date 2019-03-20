Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Ophelia

Bars, Cocktail bars Midtown East
Photograph: Teddy Wolff
Photograph: Teddy Wolff
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

The history of Ophelia runs deep. When The Panhellenic Tower opened in 1928, it was the only hotel at the time to be managed by women. It continued it's feminist legacy as a social club for women entering the workforce (sort of like a prototype for The Wing). Today it pays homage to its early feminist days welcoming all types of guests into a decadent barroom fashioned with soaring cathedral windows, jewel-tone blue walls, and glass showcases filled with vintage oddities.

At first, it may feel awkward strolling through a quiet apartment building’s bright lobby at 9pm, bypassing the doormen and hustling into a packed elevator with three cranky, middle-aged European tourists. But once you reach the 26th floor of Beekman Tower,  Ophelia’s sultry old-world appeal instantly clicks. The bar—once named Top of the Tower—even served oh-so-casual customers like Frank Sinatra and Frank Zappa.

 

Visit Website Call Venue 212-980-4796
Address: Beekman Tower
One a hotel that catered to «  women only » in the 1920’s, I was captivated by this place! I hated to think of how much art deco was hidden under the dropped ceilings and faux facades, but enough remains to make one happy. Its classy and cool, and some of’ the best views of Brooklyn and all of Manhattan. The curiosities cases are divine. I was impressed they made a cocktail with Empress gin ( Victoria, Canada~ it turns purple when mixed) .... A definite new favourite. Classy service. Historic.

