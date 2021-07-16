The skyline view is complimentary, too.

Wednesday is the second worst day of the week. Middling around between the first worst (Tuesday) and next-to-best (Thursday, or, “weekend junior”), Wednesday has nearly nothing to offer. It has neither the familial warmth of Sunday and its attendant family dinner, the excitement of Saturday night, or the decompression Friday brings. But Ai Fiori Sky Terrace is giving Wednesday a little PR push with its new free wine promotion.

Every Wednesday from 4:30-5:30pm, visitors to the newly-opened 11th floor midtown spot can nab a free glass of rosé to sip in view of the Empire State and Chrysler buildings. The terrace’s two rosés by the glass are otherwise priced at $19 and $26. After the free wine window, pitchers of rosé sangria are discounted from $100 to $70. Free wine Wednesdays will run through the fall. The deal’s good for one glass, but this is a terrific opportunity to break out all your madcap Scooby-Doo disguises.

The terrace is a recent extension of the Michelin-starred Ai Fiori restaurant several stories below, and some menu items like the burrata, casarecce bolognese and lasagna di carciofi are available upstairs, too. Ai Fiori also joins Restaurant Week for the first time this year, offering a $125 four-course prix-fixe with one glass each of Champagne and wine.