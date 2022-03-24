New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Saint Tuesday

  • Bars
  • Chinatown
Saint Tuesday
Photograph: Courtesy of Alexa Bendek
Advertising

Time Out says

A new speakeasy concept downtown.

This is one of the city’s latest new semi-secretly located spots, and one where it is legitimately a little hard to find on your first visit. It's up an exterior staircase on Cortlandt Alley near White Street, past a buzzer and down a few more industrial flights. Inside, the narrow basement space lands exactly on what other recent additions to the genre are aiming to create. The stony distressed walls, intimate to just-shy of being cramped round tables and live music every night all help make a visit to Saint Tuesday a truly blessed event. 

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako

Details

Address:
24 Cortlandt Alley
NYC
10013
Contact:
www.sainttuesday.com
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Monday–Sunday 6:00pm–2:00am
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.