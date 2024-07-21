Subscribe
Orange cocktail with a spring of mint sitting on a wooden bar
Photograph: Michelle GiangMoonshine & Melons cocktail at Porchlight
  • Bars
  • Porchlight, Chelsea

Summer Camp with Porchlight

Written by Morgan Carter
Time Out says

Looking for that summer camp feel without the crying kids, sweltering heat and mosquitos? Porchlight has just the ticket. Starting on July 18, this mixology spot is transforming into a lakeside retreat with cocktails, snacks and decor reminiscent of sleepaway camps long past. Trading in juice boxes for something with a little more "oomf," summertime cocktails include Moonshine & Melons (Saint Luna moonshine, cantaloupe, coconut yogurt, lemon, and honey) and shareable sippers like the Leave of Absinthe (Lillet Blanc, Pernod Absinthe, pineapple, lime and lager). Meanwhile, snacktime goes the way of Street Corn Fritters, Andouille Cheddar Puppies and Kitchen Sink Cookies to give you that sugar high. Singing by the campfire isn’t required, but after a few cocktails, we won’t fault you if you hit a few notes.

Summer Camp Porchlight starts Thursday, July 18 and runs until Wednesday, August 21.

Details

Event website:
www.porchlightbar.com/
Address
Porchlight
271 Eleventh Ave
New York
10001
Cross street:
at 28th St
Transport:
Subway: C, E to 23rd St; 1 to 28th St

Dates and times

