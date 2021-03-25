Talea Beer Taproom
This woman-owned brewery opened its first taproom in Williamsburg in March, serving up its refreshing, summer-like, fruit-forward beer as well as cocktails, wine, and snacks in the evenings and coffee and tea in the mornings. It has both indoor and outdoor seating as well as draft and canned beer to go.
87 Richardson Street
New York City
11211
|Sunday - Wednesday, 8am - 8pm; Thursday - Sunday, 8am - 10pm
