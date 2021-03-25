Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Talea Beer Taproom

Talea Beer Taproom

Bars, Breweries Williamsburg
Talea Beer Co.
Photograph: Courtesy Talea Beer Co.

This woman-owned brewery opened its first taproom in Williamsburg in March, serving up its refreshing, summer-like, fruit-forward beer as well as cocktails, wine, and snacks in the evenings and coffee and tea in the mornings. It has both indoor and outdoor seating as well as draft and canned beer to go.

Address: 87 Richardson Street
New York City
11211
Contact:
www.taleabeer.com/location/talea-beer-co
Opening hours: Sunday - Wednesday, 8am - 8pm; Thursday - Sunday, 8am - 10pm
