Time Out says

Forget Ray's—this season, it's all about Tay's. Following that successful Taylor Swift-inspired takeover last May, the Lower East Side hangout will now make Swiftie programming a more ongoing occurrence. Yes, it’s gonna be a “Cruel Sumer” over on Chrystie Street: those looking to relive their Eras Tour highs can come to “Tay’s” every Thursday night at 7pm to enjoy surprise drink specials, limited-edition “Tay’s at Ray’s” merchandise and their favorite T. Swift tracks (are you more “Fortnight” or “Florida!!!”?) curated by a lineup of guest DJs.