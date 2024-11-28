New York
Tay’s at Ray’s Bar

  • Bars
  • Ray’s Bar, Lower East Side
Tay's at Ray's Bar
Tanya KuleshTay’s at Ray’s Bar
Time Out says

The Taylor Swift takeover will be a weekly occurrence at the Chrystie Street hangout, with drink specials, merch and more every Thursday.

Forget Ray's—this season, it's all about Tay's. Following that successful Taylor Swift-inspired takeover last May, the Lower East Side hangout will now make Swiftie programming a more ongoing occurrence. Yes, it’s gonna be a “Cruel Sumer” over on Chrystie Street: those looking to relive their Eras Tour highs can come to “Tay’s” every Thursday night at 7pm to enjoy surprise drink specials, limited-edition “Tay’s at Ray’s” merchandise and their favorite T. Swift tracks (are you more “Fortnight” or “Florida!!!”?) curated by a lineup of guest DJs. 

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

Event website:
www.raysbarnyc.com/
Address:
Ray’s Bar
177 CHRYSTIE STREET
New York
10002
Opening hours:
7pm

Dates and times

