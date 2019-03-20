The Fleur Room
After checking out celebrity florists Putnam & Putnam's flower shop and “botanical library” in the new Moxy Chelsea's lobby, head to the top floor for the debut of TAO Group's The Fleur Room bar. The Fleur Room, like the rest of the hotel, draws inspiration from the nearby Flower District, implementing an Old Hollywood floral-forward aesthetic to complement sweeping views of The Empire State Building. The interior design by Rockwell Group (Union Square Cafe, The Library at The Public Theater, Avenue) follows suit, referencing Vincent Van Gogh's ‘Vase mit rosen’ painting, Dolce & Gobbanna flora fashions, and lush botanicals in The Fleur Room banquette fabrics. The experimental cocktail program also sprouts from nature with a St-Germain Elderflower liqueur, fresh fruit, and bubbly selection. Overall, the feeling is way more swanky tea party than Granny's retirement home in Boca Raton.
|Venue name:
|The Fleur Room
|Contact:
|Address:
|
The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea
105 W 28th St
New York
10001
|Opening hours:
|Monday 5pm – Midnight Tuesday – Saturday 5pm – 4am Sunday Closed
|Price:
|$$S
