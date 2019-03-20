Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The Roof at PUBLIC

Located on the the roof of the Lower East Side's PUBLIC hotel, this is a can't miss rooftop bar accompaniment to one of Ian Schrager's hottest new hotels. 

Although the PUBLIC has been flooded by Instagram It-Girls as of late, if you want to feel like one for the night, this might just be your go-to spot. A 360-view that appears to be floating amongst the sky line makes it all worth it. 

Venue name: The Roof at PUBLIC
Address: 215 Chrystie St
PUBLIC Hotel
215 Chrystie St
New York
10002
Opening hours: MONDAY TO WEDNESDAY 5PM - 2AM THURSDAY & FRIDAY 5PM - 4AM SATURDAY 5PM - 4AM SUNDAY 5PM - 2AM
