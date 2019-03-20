The Roof at PUBLIC
Located on the the roof of the Lower East Side's PUBLIC hotel, this is a can't miss rooftop bar accompaniment to one of Ian Schrager's hottest new hotels.
Although the PUBLIC has been flooded by Instagram It-Girls as of late, if you want to feel like one for the night, this might just be your go-to spot. A 360-view that appears to be floating amongst the sky line makes it all worth it.
|Venue name:
|The Roof at PUBLIC
|Contact:
|Address:
|
215 Chrystie St
|Opening hours:
|MONDAY TO WEDNESDAY 5PM - 2AM THURSDAY & FRIDAY 5PM - 4AM SATURDAY 5PM - 4AM SUNDAY 5PM - 2AM
