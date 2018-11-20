The Water Tower
What is more New York than a rooptop bar set in a water tower? This aptly-titled Williamsburg Hotel cocktail bar sits in the cylindrical structure above the hotel's outdoor pool, with view of Williamsburg, the East River and Manhattan from the steel-encased, floor-to-ceiling windows. The inside is decked out with velvet couches and chaises and the back wall is covered in murals painted by local artists. The swanky bar is serving cocktails mixed by beverage director Rael Petit (Roxy Hotel, The Standard) and raw bar food. On weekend nights, the space will turn into a nightclub soundtracked by international DJs.
|Venue name:
|The Water Tower
|Address:
|
The Williamsburg Hotel
96 Wythe Ave
New York
11249
