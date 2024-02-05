This Park Slope bar opened in 2023, and what it may lack in size it makes up for in character. Visitors are welcomed by the bar’s colorful square-paneled window out front. It’s an intimate space with dim lights and a narrow bar top with leather stools and just a few tables. At the end of the bar top is a turntable station with a shelf of vinyl records behind it. The bar, which has perforated panels across the entire space to maximize the sound quality, plays all types of music but also pays homage to its Japanese influence. Every other Sunday, the bar hosts an “Alfa Night” night where it plays music from the Japanese record label Alfa Music, which was first founded in 1969 and helped influence the Japanese pop scene.

True to its mission the bar’s acoustics are at the perfect sound level where it’s clear enough to enjoy the music but still be able to hear the person next to you. To show you how seriously the bar takes its music it has the following disclaimer on its menu:

“Acoustics of the room are designed to allow conversing under the music. Please keep conversations at a level that respects other patrons’ listening experiences.”

The menu features both classic cocktails such as a Highball mixed with Japanese whiskey and a list of its own house cocktails such as the Infante, mixed with mezcal, tequila, orgeat, nutmeg, and lime, and the Super Bee which is mixed with Gin, Black truffle Honey, and Lemon.