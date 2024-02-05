Bierwax, which first opened in 2017 is located in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn has a neighborhood feel. The space prominently displays its massive collection of vinyl records across the bar along with Star Wars paraphernalia and paintings of different musical artists. As you can expect with a large collection of over 5,000 vinyl records, according to the bar’s website, the type of music played can vary from rap, rock, soul, and more.
While Bierwax does have cocktails and snacks, what stands out the most for me is its beer list comprised of picks from local independent breweries from various parts of Long Island and Upstate New York. The list, which is pretty affordable ranging between $9-$11, has something for everyone. My personal favorite is the Franminghammer which is a smooth drink that has a nice balance between sweet and bitter flavors.