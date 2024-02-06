Want to celebrate the Super Bowl without having to, you know, watch hours of boring football? Head, instead, to The Cauldron in Manhattan, on Sunday, February 11 for a double-dose of “sporty” fun.
First, a free dog-friendly viewing party of the Puppy Bowl XX, where your furry friends can enjoy complimentary puppachinos, followed by a screening of the Super Bowl, a.k.a. the opportunity to play “Where is Waldo?” for four hours with Taylor Swift in a stadium crowd. You can toast to every sighting of Travis Kelce’s mega-famous girlfriend with cocktails like “The L-Bomb,” a bubbly pink margarita, and the “Tay-Trav,” a double-shot experience with colors to represent the red-and-white Chiefs Uniform, served with white and dark chocolate.