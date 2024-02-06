New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Weekend Puppy Bowl + Taylor Swift-Inspired Super Bowl at The Cauldron Flatiron

  • Bars
Heartbreak and Heartmake Shots at The Cauldron
The CauldronHeartbreak and Heartmake Shots at The Cauldron
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Celebrate both Puppy Bowl XX and Taylor Swift stadium sightings at this all-day Super Bowl party at The Cauldron

Want to celebrate the Super Bowl without having to, you know, watch hours of boring football? Head, instead, to The Cauldron in Manhattan, on Sunday, February 11 for a double-dose of “sporty” fun.

First, a free dog-friendly viewing party of the Puppy Bowl XX, where your furry friends can enjoy complimentary puppachinos, followed by a screening of the Super Bowl, a.k.a. the opportunity to play “Where is Waldo?” for four hours with Taylor Swift in a stadium crowd. You can toast to every sighting of Travis Kelce’s mega-famous girlfriend with cocktails like “The L-Bomb,” a bubbly pink margarita, and the “Tay-Trav,” a double-shot experience with colors to represent the red-and-white Chiefs Uniform, served with white and dark chocolate.

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.