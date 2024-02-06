Time Out says

Want to celebrate the Super Bowl without having to, you know, watch hours of boring football? Head, instead, to The Cauldron in Manhattan, on Sunday, February 11 for a double-dose of “sporty” fun.

First, a free dog-friendly viewing party of the Puppy Bowl XX, where your furry friends can enjoy complimentary puppachinos, followed by a screening of the Super Bowl, a.k.a. the opportunity to play “Where is Waldo?” for four hours with Taylor Swift in a stadium crowd. You can toast to every sighting of Travis Kelce’s mega-famous girlfriend with cocktails like “The L-Bomb,” a bubbly pink margarita, and the “Tay-Trav,” a double-shot experience with colors to represent the red-and-white Chiefs Uniform, served with white and dark chocolate.