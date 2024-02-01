Time Out says

It may feel cold outside, but you can toast under the palm trees with local beers from the best breweries across New York City during the Brews at Brookfield Place pop-up. Brookfield Place's Winter Garden will transform into an indoor Winter Biergarten on select Thursdays from February 15 through March 7.

Brews at Brookfield Place will feature new brews on tap each week, and all beer sales will benefit Brookfield Place's charity partner, the GO Project, which helps kids in NYC public schools.

This year’s programming will feature a revolving menu of craft beer from seven participating breweries, including Kills Boro Brewing Co., Torch & Crown Brewing Company, The Bronx Brewery and Brookfield Place’s newest tenant, Sixpoint Brewery. The Biergarten’s operating hours will be 4-8pm on the Thursdays it’s active.

Beer will be available for purchase as single pours and flights.