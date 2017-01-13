11 signs that you're destined to live in NYC

So you're thinking about moving to the greatest city on earth? Or you just moved here and you're not sure you've got what it takes? Either way, here are 11 signs that'll prove you were destined to be right here in NYC:

1. Crowds don't faze you. Whether it's a packed elevator, a subway so full you can barely find a pole to grab onto or Times Square at 5pm two days before Christmas, you charge ahead straight into the masses.

2. If you could avoid sitting in a car for weeks, months or, hell, even years at a time, you'd be ecstatic.

3. Paying a small fortune on rent is totally worth it if its means you can walk to amazing restaurants or quickly access the city's great cultural institutions.

4. The idea of residing within a mile of thousands of people creating art, innovating their industries and developing new ideas excites you more than it stresses you out.

5. You wouldn't mind sleeping in a bedroom barely big enough for a twin bed, because you plan on being outside exploring during your waking hours anyway.

6. You always want to be running off to a show, exhibit, party, restaurant or experience.

7. You see backyards as an inconvenience and would rather get in your outdoor time at a public park.

8. Sleeping through sirens, ragers and screaming babies is no problem for you.

9. You've got style in spades.

10. Bars closing at 2am—or even worse, midnight—is just too darn early. You don't even leave the house until 11pm.

11. Whenever you see a prized play, eat an award-winning meal or go anywhere hyped about in a different city, you can't help but think, "I bet New York would do this better."