The best New York attractions

Floating on the Hudson River, just off the Chelsea shoreline, will soon be a 2.4-acre island oasis called Little Island for New Yorkers to escape to for some good fun. The $250 million public park is set to open in the spring of 2021, and the landscape looks positively dreamy: rolling hills, walking paths and lawns for activities, and 100 species of trees and shrubs. The best part? Aside from all the eye-catching nature, Little Island will have a 700-seat amphitheater for year-round performances. Billionaire Barry Diller, who is funding the project with wife and fashion designer wife Diane von Furstenberg, has ensured that 51 percent of tickets for these performances will either be free to the public or under 30 bucks, so you can count on this to be an affordable or free activity to do in NYC.

