12 photos of frozen things in NYC

Brrrrr.
New Yorkers are preparing for Winter Storm Stella today which could end up dropping up to two feet of snow on the city. Cold, snowy days definitely aren't the most pleasant, but it's not like we haven’t been here before! As these pictures show, NYC is no stranger to a deep freeze.
1. Frozen Ice Sculpture
2. Frozen Skyline
3. Frozen Tree with Yellow Things
4. Frozen Surfer
5. Frozen Chess Match
6. Frozen Central Park
Winter wonderland.
7. Frozen Shivering Angel (She’s really cold.)
8. Frozen Big Bird
Big bird enjoying the ❄️
9. Frozen Fountain
10. Frozen Fashionable Dog
11. Frozen Botanical Garden (lol sorry plants)
Life contained within dead of winter.
12. Frozen Hot Chocolate
