12 photos of frozen things in NYC

By Will Pulos Posted: Monday March 13 2017, 6:21pm

Brrrrr. 

New Yorkers are preparing for Winter Storm Stella today which could end up dropping up to two feet of snow on the city. Cold, snowy days definitely aren't the most pleasant, but it's not like we haven’t been here before! As these pictures show, NYC is no stranger to a deep freeze.

1. Frozen Ice Sculpture

2. Frozen Skyline

 

SNOW // has landed #snow #nycskyline

A post shared by tigi202 NYC (@tigi202) on

3. Frozen Tree with Yellow Things

 

#MarchSnow #snow #junipervalleypark #NYC #timeoutnewyork It's almost spring, this March day brought snow

A post shared by Linda Kleinbub (@prettybabyboy) on

4. Frozen Surfer

 

Got snow? #rockwaybeach #timeoutnewyork @time @timeoutnewyork #surf #beachlife

A post shared by Jackiemariephotography (@jackiemariephotographyny) on

5. Frozen Chess Match

6. Frozen Central Park

7. Frozen Shivering Angel (She’s really cold.)

8. Frozen Big Bird

9. Frozen Fountain

 

#bpfrozenfountain #frozen #fountain #bryant #park #ny #nyc

A post shared by Stefano Ciardella (@ciardels) on

10. Frozen Fashionable Dog

 

I don't need to see 2 feet of snow, so I'm leaving for Florida today! Be safe everyone! #snowbird

A post shared by Cubby & Ginger (@thepupdiary) on

11. Frozen Botanical Garden (lol sorry plants)

12. Frozen Hot Chocolate

 

Frozen hot chocolate was as good as it sounds.

A post shared by Melissa Perri (@melissaperri) on

Staff writer
By Will Pulos 1001 Posts

Will Pulos is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willpulos.

For any feedback or for more information email

