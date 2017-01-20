15 amazing things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 20

STORY sample sale

This Chelsea concept shop, which curates new themes and collections surrounding goods from local and small businesses every few months, is holding a sample sale at it’s home base! Head to the feel-good boutique to snag marked down loot from a year’s worth of STORY themes—we’re talking over 3,000 items! The merchandise runs the gamut from clothing, accessories and jewelry to home goods and beauty items. So whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, you’re bound to find something cool.

Outsider Art Fair

Since the first Outsider Art Fair 25 years ago, interest in self-taught and folk artists has grown exponentially in the art world—so much so that the genre has had a major stylistic impact on many insider artists, including some with MFAs from the most important graduate programs in the country. This fair remains the premier showcase for this category of work, with a reach that's become worldwide.

Winter Antiques Show

History buffs can riffle through 70-plus booths of decorative housewares, furniture and tableaux at this vintage art and antiques fair, where you’ll find some luxurious and incredibly detailed paintings from the 18th and 19th centuries.

New York Ceramics and Glass Fair

FYI: This is the only show in the U.S. that displays ceramics, pottery and glass from the 17th to 21st centuries, which are vetted by more than 30 of the best galleries and artists in the world.

Never Wave Bye-Bye

Last year, Mayor Bill De Blasio declared January 20th to be David Bowie day. One year later, the fabulously moody minds of Feeling Gloomy uphold their tradition of honoring the Stardust legacy with a fete in his honor. Party to deep cuts, b-sides and classic hits from the Bowie ouevre, along with beloved jams from his contemporaries at this melancholy rager.

Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!

On the afternoon of the Trump inauguration, theater stars unite in the inaugural edition of a monthly concert series to benefit human-rights organizations. Scheduled performers include Betty Buckley, Sharon Gless, Andrea Martin, Jessie Mueller, Bebe Neuwirth, Rosie O’Donnell, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Sat 21

A "SASS"-y Afternoon with Athleta and the Gotham City Cheerleaders

Ladies, consider this an unofficial Women's March after-party! After an inspiring day of standing up for your rights with 100,000 people, put your built up emotions and energy to good use by joining this fun, girl-powered dance class hosted by The Camaraderie (a new, kick-ass women's group in NYC). Before the rump shaking, take a moment to unwind with a glass of rosé while getting your makeup done by a professional artist. Then, once you're all glammed up, it's time to start grooving like Beyoncé! The high-energy class created by former NFL cheerleader and professional dancer Ana De Villegas will not only make you feel empowered, but make you realize that you do, in fact, have a reason to cheer.

Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen

Eternal rock god Freddie Mercury would have turned 70 in 2016, and to celebrate his glorious legacy and the music of Queen, the glam four-piece tribute band Almost Queen tears up the Ballroom. Sport your finest Mercury look—from diamond leotard to leather-daddy realness—and belt out classics like “Flash” and “Somebody to Love.”

The Miss Twin Peaks Pageant

Celebrate all things David Lynch at this bananas satirical show featuring burlesque performances from Twin Peaks characters like the Log Lady, Windom Earle and more.

Ya Dig!

Get down like you’re Kid ’n Play in House Party to hip-hop and R&B classics from the ’80s through the best beats of today. DJs Stefonix, Brendan and Bianca will be spinning a delirious mix of Missy Elliott, Biggie, Wiz Khalifa and beyond, so make sure your dancing kicks are on tight.

Bushwick Vendors Market

Every month, Silent Barn hosts this diverse market, where you can buy furniture, bath products, vintage clothing, art and more creations from the neighborhood. As you'd expect, Silent Barn will keep the drinks, food and music on point throughout the day.

Boozin in your Onesies Bar Crawl

If you're going to crawl out of bed in this weather, it might as well be in a onesie. Get wasted and wander some of Flatiron's best bars, all while wearing the most comfortable uniform known to man.

Sun 23

Drag Brunch

After jumping ship from the now-defunct Senor Frogs, this weekly celebration of Times Square tackiness takes over the Hard Rock Cafe for outrageous performances (with bellinis!) from the likes of Sugga Pie Koko, Epiphany, Bootsie LeFaris and more and guest shows by drag stars like Alyssa Edwards and Chi Chi Devayne.

Mean Girls Trivia

Register a team of up to four plastics for this cutthroat trivia showdown, based on the definitive teen movie of the millennial generation. You have to tackle questions about sweatpants on Mondays, whether butter is a carb and what Janis Ian’s wig is made of. Wear your most expensive hoop earrings, or your Mathletes letterman jacket.

Pecs, Pups and Drag Queens

One of NYC's most famous drag venues is hosting a brunch to benefit Louie's Legacy Dog Rescue. Hosted by celebrity photographer Mike Ruiz and the men and dogs of the 'Pecs and Pups' calendar. Surrounding by drag queens, attractive men, and adorable dogs - this promises to be a brunch you won't want to miss.