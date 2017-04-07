15 amazing things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 7

Holy Trinity: Bey x RiRi x Nicki Brooklyn Dance Party; Baby’s All Right; midnight; $10

World, stop. Carry on. Prepare for a nonstop night of sweaty jubilation to the tunes of illuminati overlord Beyoncé, dark princess of pop Rihanna and rap’s reigning bad girl, Nicki Minaj. Philadelphia DJs Dame Luz and Wassup Gina bring this party to Brooklyn and spin remixes of hip-hop jams from TLC, Fat Joe and beyond. This is what you came for.

Nasty Drew and That Harder Boy: The Secret of the Prom Queen Curse; Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café; 10pm; $22–$35 plus $20 minimum

Relive the pulpy glory of teen mystery novels at this self-aware comedy and cabaret show parodying Nancy Drew. This edition finds sexy burlesque stars Nasty Canasta and Chris Harder setting off to discover who is sabotaging the prom queen candidates at Baxxside High, so expect nods to classic ’80s flicks like The Breakfast Club and Heathers. Don't miss opening night Apr 7, which features skin and satire from RuPaul's Drag Race's Latrice Royale.

Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show; Metropolitan Pavilion; 11am; $15, at the door $20

This two-day expo is every retro sifter’s dream, featuring more than 70 of the best vintage dealers. As always, you can browse a range of price points starting around $20. The $15 ticket ($20 at the door) is definitely worth it, since you get access to prime vintage from out-of-towners’ hawked goods from the 1900s all the way up to the 1990s. In addition to the vendors, the show is featuring a special exhibit dubbed, “The Rock & Roll T-Shirt Hall of Fame.” Rachel Lynch (a digital influencer) styled the looks, which comprise more than 30 rare band tees ranging from Rod Stewart and Def Leppard to Tupac Shakur. (The throwbacks will be up for sale following the expo on the Manhattan Vintage website.) But that’s not the only frill! Bai Water will also be on hand with a digital photo booth, Mani or Pedi will be providing complimentary rock-and-roll inspired nail art, and Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits will be serving signature cocktails fit for a rocker.

Ladies First: A Dance Party to Celebrate the Badass Women of Music; Littlefield; 11pm; $7–$10

Shake your tail to the hits of fierce femmes at this dance party benefitting Planned Parenthood. The $5–$8 drink specials will give your wallet a break and a photo booth ensures you'll walk away with a cute memento.

Sessions 005: Road to Lakewood; Diviera Drive; 11pm; $15–$25

FYI: The folks from BangOn! NYC know how to throw a party you'll always remember. Don't miss the chance to rage during its "Road to Elements Lakewood" bash at the site of a former gas station. The Nascar-themed affair will pay tribute to life on the road, including frills such as chill areas in art cars, vintage buses, a VIP sailboat lounge, gas pump tequila shots and more. Like all BangOn! parties, expect mind-blowing art installations and DJ sets, go-go dancers and plenty of glitter and body paint.

Sat 8

Orchid Evenings; New York Botanical Garden; 6:30pm; $35

Indulge your senses with custom cocktails and yummy vittles while DJs and performers from Somapa Thai Dance Company delight you under an arched facade of colorful orchids. You’re sure to find inner peace beside the verdant flowers.

Tartan Day Parade; Various locations; 2pm; free

NYC's annual parade of plaid, as pipe bands, drum corps and an estimated 3,000 other Scottish-culture fanatics don their skirts…er, kilts, for a trip up 45th to 55th Sts on Sixth Avenue.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Trivia; Stone Creek Bar and Lounge; 5pm; free

Sunnydale survivors, unite! Test your knowledge of the Watchers’ Council, demonology and bunnies at this trivia battle covering all 144 episodes of one of TV’s most legendary series. Register a team of up to four Scoobies online, slip into your leather pants, and pack your holy water: You’re going to have some fierce competition.

Pysanky Ukrainian Easter Egg Decoration Workshops; The Ukrainian Museum; 1pm; $15–$25, seniors and students $10, children 12–16 $5

If you’re bored of the typical pastel-colored eggs made with drugstore kits, up your game by learning how to create beautiful, intricately designed Ukrainian pysanky. This Ukrainian tradition predates Christianity in the region, with the patterned eggs playing a part in several folktales. The designs are drawn onto the eggs using a stylus, beeswax and special dyes, and many of the geometric motifs commonly used carry special significance—also, they look pretty damn cool.

NYC BBQ Cook-Off; Historic Richmond Town; noon; $12, at the door $15

The city’s most obsessive carnivores descend on Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town for tastes of brisket, pork ribs, chicken and more. Dozens of teams (with names like the Bearded One and Ribs Within) will vye for your attention—and a $2,000 cash prize. Launder your stretchy pants in advance!

Gotham Girls Roller Derby; John Jay College of Criminal Justice; 6pm; $24.95–$30

Haven’t roller skated since elementary school? Well, watch the badasses from Gotham Roller Derby remind you how it’s done! Check the full schedule at gothamgirlsrollerderby.com and show up for some incredible—and aggressive—athleticism courtesy of the Manhattan Mayhem, Bronx Gridlock, Queens of Pain and Brooklyn Bombshells.

Skinnydip Pop-up Party; 436 W Broadway; all-day; Free to attend

Fancy a shopping a much-needed shopping trip? It pays to spend your hard-earned dollars at this UK accessory brand’s pop-up. Why? Because the shop is hosting a day-long bash filled with freebies, including giveaways and complimentary braids and hair styling courtesy Amika Braid Bar. Bonus: The first 50 visitors have a chance to win their entire shopping basket bursting with phone cases and fluffy handbags. Make sure you have enough storage left on your iPhone so you can pose for photos with special guests such as social media influencers Marta of Hot Girls Eating Pizza, Barbie Ferreira and more.

Sun 9

MoMA PS1’s Spring Open House; MoMA PS1; noon; free

PS1 kicks off spring with a day full of art and performances. Check out documentarian Tomáš Rafa’s “New Nationalisms,” which chronicles the rise of right-wing movements in Europe; “A Bit of Matter,” which features archival art from PS1’s first 25 years; and performance artist Hannah Black’s surreal “Or Life Or.”

Passerbuys x Vintage Books Presents: I Wrote a Book, What Now?; Canal Street Market; 3pm; Free with R.S.V.P.

Join fashion and lifestyle website Passerbuys at its new cool-girl lounge located inside Canal Street Market for a panel featuring two incredible authors—Stephanie Danler (author of Sweetbitter), Chloe Caldwell (author of I'll Tell You In Person)—and literary agent at Janklow and Nesbit Associates Mel Flashman. The discussion, moderated by New York Times contributor Molly Young, will include great advice and tips for amateur writers.

Rumors Fleetwood Mac Tribute; Brooklyn Bowl; 8:30pm; $12 in advance, $15

Throw on your lace kimono and black top hat! Rumors—an incredible Fleetwood Mac cover band—performs the band’s hit tracks such as “Dreams,” “Rhiannon,” and many more at Brooklyn Bowl. Try not to weep during “Landslide.”