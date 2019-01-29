This two-day expo is every retro sifter’s dream, featuring more than 40 of the best vintage dealers. It's back after a one-year hiatus and in person! As always, you can browse a range of price points starting around $20. The $10 ticket at the door is definitely worth it, since you gain access to out-of-towners’ prime goods from the 1900s all the way to the 1990s. Expect to shop from vendors like BUIS NY, Icon Style, Eveliina Vintage, Omnia Vintage, 22 Print Studio, Recursive and Indigo Style Vintage, Pennsylvania-based vintage store, Malena's Vintage Boutique and New Jersey-based Incogneeto, Mint Market and Vintage Black Label. New this year are STB Vintage, Upper East Vintage, Vintage Treasure Snack and The Green Giraffe.

The Manhattan Vintage Clothing Show and the Metropolitan Pavilion will be following CDC safety guidelines and using limited admission by session, a new wide open floor plan including wider shopping aisles and additional space between booths. There will also be regular cleaning by building staff, and no food or beverages sold inside. Your mask must be worn at all times and temperatures will be taken on entry.