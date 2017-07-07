15 amazing things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 7

Theater of the Resist The Met Breuer; 6pm; suggested admission $25

The Met Breuer invites queer and other politically conscious artists and performers to share work every weekend this summer. This Friday features the hip-hop poetry crew the Mighty Third Rail, audiovisual dance company Davalois Fearon Dance and avant-garde rapper Zebra Katz (Ojay Morgan). Saturday’s bill includes Indian-inspired pop group Tongues in Trees and a second performance by Davalois Fearon Dance.

Party Like It’s 1987 The Bell House; 8pm; free

It was the year of Dirty Dancing, Moonstruck and The Witches of Eastwick (come on, Cher!). It was the year of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now." Celebrate three decades of ’80s decadence with DJ Steve Reynolds and the Party Like It's 1999 crew at this legendary nostalgia bash.

A Drinking Game NYC Presents Enchantment Under the Sea Dance Littlefield; 8pm; $25–$30

Alcohol-prone movie performance group A Drinking Game NYC throws this adoring re-creation of the iconic dance from Back to the Future. Show up like your fliest Marty McFly in a ’50s prom getup, and dance to performances by Buddy Holly tribute band Not Fade Away, a cappella group the Lorraines and musical-comedy crew Pop Filter.

OLMC Feast Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church; various times; free

Every summer, feastgoers celebrate the heritage of Williamsburg’s Italian community with this joyous fest, featuring food stalls, carnival games, and performances from local bands. Plus, you can count on hunky Italian men carrying a flower-laden wooden tower down the street. Subtle.

Sat 8

Full Moon Festival Governors Island; noon; $50–$200

Howl at the full moon during this two-day beach-side music festival on Governors Island. There will be live music from stellar acts, plus art installations and delicious culinary grub.

MoMA PS1 Warm Up MoMA PS1; 3pm; $18–$22

The alfresco music series returns for the season bringing new sounds and DJs from all around the world. This year's highlights include bands, DJs and producers like Jackmaster, DADRAS, Jacques Greene, DJ Voices and more. This one is as reliable as they come.

Arab-American and North African Street Festival at various locations; 10am; free

Eat like royalty at this joyous street fest of Arab-American culture, where you can try traditional delicacies like Moroccan b’steeya meat pies, Lebanese kanafeh cheese pastries, fried eggplant, falafel and more. While local and international performers take the stage, you can buy jewelry and art and get henna designs applied to your skin. Festival location: Great Jones St between Broadway and Lafayette St.

This Party Is Killing You: Robyn Goes to the Mall Brooklyn Bowl; 11:30pm; $10

Worship Robyn, the queen of heartbreak pop, at this cult dance party, at which DJ Ghost Cop spins essential hits like “Dancing on My Own,” along with a mix of ’80s mall boppers from the Go-Go’s, Tiffany and Cyndi Lauper.

Louis Armstrong’s Wonder World Festival Flushing Meadows–Corona Park; 1pm; free with online registration

This annual festival celebrates Armstrong’s enduring musical influence with tunes and treats in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park. Catch live performances by Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, Jon Batiste and Stay Human, members of the Dap-Kings plus a drum circle and a slew of guest musicians.

Blunderland Variety Show: CLOWNTOWN House of Yes; 7pm; $15–$20

Turns out the circus is not just for kids anymore. Eric Schmalenberger brings you a night of pure sensual lunacy, with this clown burlesque variety show. Burlesque clown troop Fou Fou Ha will be showing off their best acts. Leave your inhibitions behind and head to House of Yes for an experience unlike any circus you've seen before.

You Are So Lucky at The Manor; 3pm; $88

The Box, House of Yes and Shanghai Mermaid and more host this spellbinding rager, at which you can enjoy live performances from dozens of artists and get down to music inside an abandoned, gothic mansion! It will be a night to remember.

Sun 9

Grand Bazaar NYC; 10am; free

Spend a Sunday afternoon browsing the wares of local artists, designers and vintage dealers at this weekly market. It’s a great place to pick up limited-edition art, handmade jewelry, unique home furnishings and tasty artisanal treats. Plus 100 percent of the net revenue is donated to four neighborhood public schools.

Atlas Obscura Presents: History of Burlesque Lecture Cabaret Littlefield; 7:30pm; $20–$35

In what is sure to be the most stimulating lecture you'll ever witness, Dr. Lucky and a cast of burlesque beauties lead you through the history of the artform with titillating—and totally factual—recreations of famous routines and performances. Prepare to submit to your teachers Gin Minsky, Corvette Le Face, Ms. Tickle, Perle Noire, Lil' Miss Lixx, the Lady Aye and Aphrodite Rose at this cheeky history class.

Outdoor Movie Night: Sister Act Randalls Island Park; 8:30pm; free

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Randalls Island Park Alliance at this special screening of Whoopi Goldberg’s high-energy musical-nun caper classic from 1992. Expect some laughter, clapping and a whole lot of catchy choir tunes to keep you entertained. Just watch your high notes during “Hail, Holy Queen.”

An Acoustic Evening at City Winery; 7pm; $12

Promenade PR and Entertainment Group Present an acoustic concert night with Michael Grubbs of Wakey! Wakey! and "One Tree Hill", Rachael Sage and Kat DeLuna. There will be special guests and a raffle. A great night with a great cause —raising awareness for Musicians on Call, which brings the healing power of music to hospital bedsides.