15 awesome things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 28

In Studio Experience with Artist Iris Scott; Location TBA; 7:30pm; $42

Get creative with The Camaraderie—an incredible social women's group in NYC—with New York artist Iris Scott. Head to Scott’s private studio in Brooklyn to hear her stories, learn her painting style, and then practice her teachings first-hand. FYI: You're going to get your hands dirty, as she’ll show you how to finger paint with oils on a large canvas like a pro. It's like reliving the glorious days of Kindergarten all over again!

Brooklyn Folk Festival; St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church; various times; $35, three-day pass $85

Transport yourself to a land of fiddles and banjos with three days of performances from bands with names like Feral Foster, Bill & Belles and plenty o’ jugs. If you feel like jamming out yourself, take a workshop to learn how to play your first few chords on the strings, or show your strength during the Banjo Toss contest.

Diana Ross; New York City Center; 8pm; various prices

The iconic and incomparable Diana Ross hits the Big Apple when the Supreme takes over the New York City Center for five nights only. With two shows already sold out, now is your chance to see the legendary songstress sing classic hits like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Stop! In The Name of Love” and many, many more. If the shows are anything like her 1983 Central Park performance, we suggest purchasing these seats pronto—you can’t hurry love, but you’ll need to grab these sweet tix now because they will go fast.

From Body Image to Masturbation: Love Yourself Every Which Way; New Women Space; 7pm; $38

Join an expert sex educator for an evening centered on self-care, self-love and self-expression meant to help you do you in every area of your life.

Human Rights at the Edge of Darkness: We are the Resistance; Strand Book Store; 7pm; $20

Human rights expert Phelim Kine examines the global issues facing human rights around the world as populist leaders single out marginalized groups such as immigrants and refugees. Check out the suggested readings before the event as you delve into a discussion about protecting human rights as defense against intolerance.

Sat 29

Sakura Matsuri: Cherry Blossom Festival; Brooklyn Botanic Garden; 10am; Adults $30, students and seniors $25

Your feed is going to blow up with shots of this weekend-long bash that celebrates Japanese culture—so why miss out on the fun? To celebrate the end of Hanami (read: the season of Japanese flower porn), Brooklyn Botanic Garden unveils cherry blossoms at their picturesque peak for two glorious days. But that’s only part of the draw. There’s also a Japanese tea room, an art gallery and a mini flea market hawking loot such as mouthwatering Raaka chocolates, wall scrolls and silk wraps. Stay for the jam-packed schedule of entertainment, which includes taiko drummers, cosplay actors, samurai sword masters, J-rock bands, stand-up comics and dance parties.

Daffodil Celebrate and Wine Weekend; New York Botanical Garden; noon; $38, all-garden pass $28

We all know spring is the season for garden parties, and it’s hard to think of a lush green space more perfect for a booze-filled afternoon than the New York Botanical Garden. Take in the fairy-tale–like scenery of 300,000 freshly planted daffodil bulbs while sipping glasses of New York and out-of-state wine from your souvenir chalice and listening to folk-rock band Milton’s tunes. And don’t stop there: Your ticket grants entry to all of the NYBG’s 250 acres, including the Perennial Garden, with its colorful tulips and pansies, as well as the Native Plant Garden, which is filled with wildflowers and ferns.

BRIC Open Festival; BRIC House; 11am; free

David Byrne opens the media incubator’s spring celebration with “Reasons to Be Cheerful,” a musing on current affairs. We can already think of one: This entire four-day fest—featuring dance performances, classes, live theater, art and more—won’t cost you a penny (so long as you R.S.V.P.)!

This Won’t Hurt a Bit: A Benefit for the Brooklyn free Clinic; The Bell House; 7pm; $20, students $15

Support SUNY Downstate's volunteer-run health center with a side-splitting night of comedy, dance, juggling, found footage and more, hosted by stand-ups Jo Firestone and Aparna Nancherla.

Madison Avenue Gallery Walk; 10am; free

Get an insider’s look at the Upper East Side art scene when 51 galleries lining Madison Avenue and its side streets open their doors for a day of extended hours, artist-led tours, curator talks and lectures on connoisseurship and collecting. Choose from nearly 100 events for an intimate immersion in contemporary art, past-century masterpieces, antiques, photography and more.

Folk Clubhouse; New Women Space; 3pm; $14

Folk's quarterly member clubhouse events offer a cultural forum for women of color to express and connect. The latest edition focuses on identity and beauty with activities including tribal face painting, hair braiding and beauty vendors.

Samuji Talks x Oroma Elewa: On Identity; Samuji Shop Nolita; 2pm; free

Artist Oroma Elewa, the founder of Pop’Africana magazine sits down with journalist Pauliina Siniauer to talk about identity.

Independent Bookstore Day; various locations and times; free to attend

The nation-wide celebration Independent Bookstore Day is back this Saturday, highlighting the best that independent bookstores have to offer across the country. The festivities vary from store to store, but click here for a run down on all the fun events happening across ten indie bookstores in NYC.

Sun 30

Social Sunday Pop-Up; The VNYL; 5pm; free

Started by a pair of new-to-Brooklyn artists (and roommates), Social Pop-Up is an interactive blend of art, fashion, shopping and schmoozing. You’ll find a range of bohemian wares, from healing crystals and embroidered crafts to terrariums and ethical apparel at its first-ever Sunday evening soiree, along with nail art, custom live-portrait sessions, henna tattoos, tarot readings and music—all while enjoying French cocktails from Marie Brizard liqueur and treats by Michel et Augustin. You’re about to score a whole new crop of finds.

We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965-85; Brooklyn Museum; 11am; free with admission to the museum

Explore issues of race, feminism and political activism in this exhibition highlighting the work of women of color at the start of second-wave feminism. The show features conceptual art, photography, painting, sculpture, printmaking and film from luminaries like Emma Amos, Vivian E. Browne, Linda Goode Bryant, Elizabeth Catlett, Barbara Chase-Riboud and many more.