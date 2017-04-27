Ten fun ways to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day in NYC this Saturday

The nation-wide celebration Independent Bookstore Day is back this Saturday, highlighting the best that independent bookstores have to offer across the country. The festivities vary from store to store, but here's the run down on all the fun events happening across ten indie bookstores in NYC.

Greenlight Bookstore

Both the Fort Greene and Prospect Lefferts Gardens locations will be offering exclusive merchandise throughout the day that you can only get by heading into the stores on Saturday, from cocktail guides to infant onesies. There will also be activities for kids, a literary celebrity photo booth and a literary cocktail party with authors as bartenders.

McNally Jackson

Meet author David Ezra Stein, the award-winning author of children’s books including Interrupting Chicken, Leaves, Monster Hug, The Nice Book, Tad and Dad and his newest: Ice Boy. Stein will be hosting a unique art, ice and science workshop hosted by Yvonne Brooks.

Housing Works Bookstore Café

You’ll be able to get 30% off everything in stock storewide on Saturday in addition to the special events the store is hosting. There will be a Bookstore Day photo booth from 1pm-4pm, a kids’ book raffle, special commemorative tote bags and one free coffee and tea for anyone who buys a book from the gender and sexuality section.

Books of Wonder

Books of Wonder will be honoring Oliver Jeffers on Saturday. He’ll be in the store to sign copies of his books. From 4pm-6pm, the children’s bookstore will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Diary of a Wimpy Kid with a Diary of a Wimpy Kid party. The party will feature games, prizes and activities based on the hilarious series.

Book Culture

The Upper West Side bookstore will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day with a pancake breakfast! Stop by between 11am and 12:30pm to indulge in a stack of pancakes while you peruse the stacks of books.

The Astoria Bookshop

Starting at 1pm, Dana Wulfekotte (the illustrator of Cilla-Lee Jenkins) will be manning a table where you can stop by and get a one-of-a-kind drawing. You can also make your own Little Golden Books and receive a “book prescription” from the store’s experts.

WORD

This Greenpoint store will also be celebrating the 75th anniversary of Little Golden Books with a special story time of some old favorites starting at 11am. Throughout the day, you can stop by to meet authors Brian Floca, Tim Miller and Ibi Zoboi. At 6pm, romance author Sarah MacLean will host a literary trivia happy hour with complimentary wine and pizza from Sizzle Pie.

Stories Bookshop

The celebration on Saturday at this bookshop will feature local talent including Lori Richmond, Tom Booth, Lucy Ruth Cummins, Stephen Savage, Ruth Chan, Rowboat Watkins and Dasha Tolstikova. You'll also be able to stop by the illustration booth it get your portrait drawn.

Community Bookstore

For their third annual Independent Bookstore Day party, Community Bookstore will be celebrating with free beer after noon, giveaways and special Bookstore Day merchandise.