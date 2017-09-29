15 awesome things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 29

LUST: Late Night at various locations; 9pm; $40, VIP $65, VIP + Dungeon $80

LUST—the decadent dinner party at which guests eat directly off nude models—presents this kinky meal-free speakeasy, at which guests witness a wild variety show featuring Japanese shibari bondage, arousing acrobatics and pyrotechnics and plenty of participatory spanking, body art and more. VIP guests can opt in for access to the private dungeon and cuddle bus. Wear nice undies—you never know what trouble you're going to be getting into.

Boy Band Sing-Along Union Hall; 9:30pm; $10

Revisit the cherubic voices of the late '90s and early aughts at this group-singing party. Serve up your finest boy band realness for the costume contest (any Carter brother will do) and prove how well you know "Pop" during the dance competition. This is a one-night only, judgment-free zone for any die-hard fan of 98 Degrees, Hansen, 'NSYNC and the rest of the boys.

The Roller Wave House of Yes; 6pm; $10­–$20

The popular roller disco party heads to House of Yes, where DJs keep things moving (as do skates). A $20 presale ticket covers admission and skate rental, or you can nab a $10 ticket if you have your own wheels. Be advised, disco attire is mandatory and rental skates are first-come, first-served, so don’t roll in late.

Candi Pop: A Bubblegum Pop Dance Party Baby’s All Right; midnight; $12

For one night, Baby’s All Right becomes a millennial pop paradise. Dance to hyperpositive boppers by 98 Degrees, Miley Cyrus, Hanson, Britney Spears, Whitney Houston and other favorites from the TRL era and beyond. If you’re rusty on the choreography from ’N Sync’s “Pop,” now’s the time to study up.

Crystal Castles Brooklyn Steel; 7pm; $30

Granted—it's difficult to see Crystal Castles as the same band sans infinitely charismatic frontwoman Alice Glass who departed in recent years to focus on her solo efforts. (Fortunately, you can catch her opening for none other than Marilyn Manson on Sat 30.) At this show you can hear the band air its new directions with new singer Edith Frances offering a strong replication of Glass' ferocious explosivity, as heard on the latest album Amnesty (I).

Sat 30

Queens International Night Market New York Hall of Science; 6pm; free

New York’s open-late market features a range of international grub, art and merchandise from more than 100 vendors, plus free performances—think belly-dancing troupes and local bands—to keep folks entertained. Our favorite part (besides tasty bites like Szechuan Naan-wiches, Taiwanese popcorn chicken, mochi waffles, duck buns and fried ice cream) is how late it’s open. You can shop, dine and sip a beer (or five) from 6pm until well after the sun goes down.

R & She NYC: The Queens of Hip-hop and R&B C’mon Everybody; 11pm; $5­–$8

Get ready to get ur freak on to all of the greatest b-girls and brawlin’ ladies since the ’90s. DJs David Oh and Robi D Light want to see your 1, 2 step, as the infamous R & She party of London comes stateside for a night of TLC, Destiny’s Child, Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Ciara, Aaliyah and more. Wear your finest overalls to slay the game.

Boo at the Zoo Bronx Zoo Wildlife Conservation Society; 10am; $37

The Bronx Zoo goes all out for Halloween every weekend in October. After a hayride in the haunted forest, catch acoustic performances, beer and food-truck bites at Bootoberfest (noon–4pm), take part in a costume parade (noon–2pm), and face spectral birds of horror lore, including ravens, vultures and owls (11am–3pm).

Yom Kippur 2017 at the Bitter End; 10:30am; $90, children 12-and-under $45.50

Join Rabbi Blane of Sim Shalom and a jazz quintet for Yom Kippur services at the iconic West Village haunt.

Yom Kippur in Prospect Park Prospect Park Carousel; noon; $0­­–$3

Prospect Park presents an afternoon of family-friendly activities in celebration of Yom Kippur. Head to the Prospect Park Audubon Center for nature walks and games, hop on the carousel or get in on a spoon race around Lefferts Historic House. It's fun for the whole fam, and a nice excuse to get outside while you still can.

2nd Oddities Flea Market Brooklyn Bazaar; 11am; $15

Get your fill of witchy gifts, morbid curiosities, medical history ephemera, insect jewelry, taxidermy and more at this fabulously grisly marketplace.

Sun 1

Fall “AF” Fest LIC Landing; 1pm, 4:30pm; $30

Join Time Out New York as we bid farewell to sunblock and flip flops and embrace the best things fall has to offer! We'll be at LIC Landing on Sunday, October 1, enjoying pumpkin patches, haystacks, apples, leaves and views for days! Wash down a fall-inspired meal from Dinosaur BBQ with complimentary drinks from Peroni Beer, Indaba Wines and Rekorderlig Cider. Be there for all the Insta worthy photos fit for the season!

Gal Gadot and Meher Tatna 92nd Street Y; 7:30pm; $55

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Tatna speaks with the real-life Wonder Woman about her career and the superhero she embodies.

Chile Pepper Festival Brooklyn Botanic Garden; 11am; $20-$25

Heat-seeking capsaicin lovers won’t want to miss this fiery festival. Tour the pepper plants in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Herb Garden and ignite your palate with gratis tasting samples, including hot sauces, chili-infused chocolates and salsas from more than 40 local vendors. While you nibble, watch performances by Red Baraat, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Battle of Santiago, Ladama and Mariachi Tapatio de Alvaro Paulino. If you want to experiment with the incendiary veggie on your own time, stop by the Chile Pepper Farm Stand, which will feature goods from local purveyors such as East New York Farm.

Kickoff to Fall Queens County Farm Museum; 11amp; free

Fact: Nothing says autumn like an intricate corn maze, wooden bins filled to the brim with just-picked apples and a pumpkin patch overflowing with gourds. All three of these iconic seasonal staples are present at this annual festival, which celebrates the season’s return to Queens County Farm Museum. Tap your toes to country & western band Savannah Sky while sipping crisp apple cider, get lost in the Amazing Maize Maze, and watch the farm’s flock of Cotswold and Romney sheep get a new hairdo during a shearing demonstration. (It’s going to be baaadass.)