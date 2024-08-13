Lions, tigers and bears—oh my! The Bronx Zoo goes all out every Halloween season, and this year is no exception, with a month of spooky festivities. Come dressed in your All Hallows Eve best to enjoy live pumpkin carving demos, animal encounters, family-favorite outdoor games, costume parades, local food trucks and plenty of treats.

Activities run on Saturdays and Sundays from September 28 through October 27 (and on Monday, October 14).

For an extra special treat, book a ticket for the zoo's Pumpkin Nights where you can wander through a trail of animal-themed jack-o'-lanterns.