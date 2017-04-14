15 fantastic things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 14

Wasabassco’s Spring Break: Gowanus The Bell House; 8pm; $20–$25, VIP $35

Spring break, y’all! Boys wear bikinis and girls do the twist at this celebration of bad sunburns, ill-chosen tank tops and even worse decisions, featuring neon-clad stripteases and lots of shade from host Nasty Canasta, plus Chris Harder, Dolly Debutante, Sydni Deveraux and more of your favorite burlesque all-stars from Wasabassco.

Hidden Fences Littlefield; 8pm; $8–$10

First, it was a verbal gaff at the Golden Globes (committed again on Buzzfeed, NBC Today, the red carpet at the Oscars...). Then, it became a viral meme lampooning white Hollywood's incapability of comprehending that multiple films could exist starring black actors. Now, it's a riotous play by Jordan Temple, mashing up the plots of Hidden Figures and Fences and featuring Karolena Theresa, Devion MacArthur and Langston Kerman. Get ready for some vicious satire.

BoogieManja The PIT Loft 9pm; $7

Actors, writers and improv alumns from UCB, Magnet Theater, PIT and more make up the many comedy troupes of BoogieManja. At each edition, two teams come together to deliver an hour of top-notch sketch comedy.

The Freedom Party City Winery; 11:15pm; $20

New York City’s most beloved old-school club night returns for another round of legendary tunes. Whether you’re a veteran fan of this sweaty party or you’ve never experienced the eclectic mix of high-energy pop, hip-hop, funk and rock ballads from yesteryear, you’re in for a wild time. Bring comfy shoes, and prepare to lose your voice singing along.

Sat 15

Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival Flushing Meadows–Corona Park; 11am; free

The season of the cherry blossoms has arrived, and one of the best places to see the crisp whites and rich pinks in bloom is in Queens. Witness the beauty of Japan’s national flower, and learn about its cultural significance at this traditional ceremony, boasting taiko drums, a Japanese chorus, folk dances and a tea ceremony.

Tax March NYC Bryant Park; 1pm; free

In honor of national Tax Day, New Yorkers take to Bryant Park to demand transparency and fairness in regards to certain political leaders' spending, conflicts of interest and still-undisclosed tax returns. Bring a poster and be ready to scream.

Strappy Hour: Pegging for Couples Babeland; 4pm; free

Grab a drink and learn how to take your partner's sexual experience to the next level at this stimulating workshop. You'll learn tips, tricks and ways to ease into the pegging experience, and one winner will go home with a harness and new strap-on. If you're boyfriend isn't down, it's probably time to trade up.

Before Sunrise with Austrian Wine Videology Bar & Cinema; 9:15pm; $20

Relive one of the seminal romances of the last half-century and see how one night in Vienna launched a cinematic trilogy and the careers of Richard Linklater, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. While Jesse and Celine flirt and fall in love, you can cry into a complimentary glass of Austrian red wine.

Street Tree Identification for Beginners Brooklyn Brainery; 10:30am; $13

Nature is everywhere—even in the midst of New York City’s urban sprawl. Join a Brooklyn Brainery–hosted walk through Carroll Gardens to learn to identify different trees by their bark, buds, leaves and overall shape. Once you know how to look for them, you’ll start spotting linden, maple and ash trees all over the city.

Latinos NYC presents: Women for Women Open Mic, Poetry & Comedy Nuyorican Poets Café; 6:30pm; $12

This fundraiser, which collects feminine hygiene products for homeless women in NYC, features some of the city's badass performers taking the stage. Catch Helena D. Lewis, Suni M. Reyes, J.F. Seary and host Caridad De La Luz at this special show.

Harmon Leon’s Big Fat Racist Show Peoples Improv Theater; 10:30pm; $7

Critics have described VideoTale host Harmon Leon's comedy as "risky," which is not surprising given the journalist, author and comedian has gone undercover into the Westboro Baptist Church, assault weapon enthusiast gatherings, white supremacist groups and more. He's emerged with this highly original show, which invites audiences to have a nice, big belly laugh at all the haters out there.

Sun 16

Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival St. Patrick’s Cathedral; 10am; free

Sunday best gets new meaning during this annual procession, wherein participants show off elaborately constructed hats—we’re talking noggin-toppers shaped like the NYC skyline and the Coney Island Cyclone, not just a boring old fedora. The tradition started in the mid-1800s, when high-society ladies would promenade in their Easter finery after church, and has since evolved into a showcase for millinery. Fifth Ave from 49th to 57th Sts.

The Standard High Line Easter Celebration; noon; free to attend

Expect more than a visit from the Easter Bunny at the Standard High Line. In fact, you can anticipate to see ducklings, goats, turtles and more bunnies at the hotel’s outdoor (and complimentary) petting zoo! The springtime holiday celebration continues with an egg hunt at the Standard’s Biergarten.

The Secret Eats and Gritty Past of Chinatown Columbus Park; 4pm; $35–$39

Feast on scallion pancakes and steamed buns in some of Chinatown’s most delicious hidden spots on this New York Adventure Club tour. Neighborhood historian Mike Morgenthal leads you through landmarks and back alleys, where you learn about the history of Tong gangs, immigrant communities and the thriving food scene.

Sunday Night Live Broadway Comedy Club; 9pm; $10–$20, plus two-drink minimum

For nearly a decade, this weekly showcase has featured a mix of rising club comics and stand-ups. Every Sunday, host Jamie Roberts welcomes guests including regulars on MTV, HBO and Comedy Central, local up-and-comers and everyone in between.