15 incredible photos from the 2017 NYC Marathon

The NYC Marathon swept through the city on Sunday. An estimated 50,000 runners traversed the five boroughs, crossing five bridges and completing the grueling 26.2-mile course. Shalane Flanagan, a 36-year-old runner from Portland, Oregon, won the women’s race, marking the first time an American has done so since 1977. Geoffrey Kamworor, a 24-year-old from Kenya, took home the title in the men’s race, narrowly holding off his fellow countryman Wilson Kipsang, who won the event in 2014. Swiss athletes Marcel Hug, 31, and Manuela Schar, 32, won the men’s and women’s wheelchair divisions, respectively.

A handful of celebrities also completed the race, including comedian Kevin Hart, model Karlie Kloss, and former NFL player and TV personality Tiki Barber. We've rounded up 15 amazing photos from the race, from the winners on down.

Photograph: Courtesy of NYRR

