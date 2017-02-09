  • Blog
15 photos of women looking ridiculously stylish during a blizzard at New York Fashion Week

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday February 9 2017, 2:08pm

While the rest of us are cooped up in our apartment, sporting our comfiest pajamas and streaming Netflix while we “work” from home, a group of posh editors, style bloggers and fashion industry experts are braving a damn blizzard during the first day of New York Fashion Week.

This is certainly not the first time New Yorkers had to trek to the runway during a snowstorm either. (See: NYFW street-style looks circa 2015). We love scrolling through Instagram only to find epic bundled-up looks, and we must admit, it’s giving us major inspiration to toss our dull, Canada Goose parka in exchange for something a bit brighter and fuzzier.

So that’s why we’ve compiled 15 images of women rocking seriously-fashionable outfits during this awful (but awesome) polar vortex. 

It’s also worth mentioning that most of these women are wearing fierce and seemingly unforgiving shoes, which this writer couldn’t walk in on a warm, dry day. So all you well-dressed goddesses, we salute you! (Oh, and let us raid your closets. Pretty please?) 

 

 

A photo posted by ⚡️Tessa⚡️ (@tezzamb) on

 

A photo posted by Fer Medina (@fermedina) on

 

A photo posted by Pamela Allier (@pamallier) on

 

A photo posted by Hrush Achemyan (@styledbyhrush) on

 

A photo posted by Gaby Gómez (@modacapital) on

 

A photo posted by FACTORY PR (@factorypr) on

 

A photo posted by by Danielle (@weworewhat) on

 

A photo posted by Luke Perron (@perronluke) on

 

A photo posted by Fashion Week (@fashion_week) on

 

A photo posted by THE GLOBAL GIRL (@theglobalgirl) on

 

A photo posted by CathyLSG (@bayareafashionista) on

 

A photo posted by Moeez (@moeeztali) on

