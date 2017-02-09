15 photos of women looking ridiculously stylish during a blizzard at New York Fashion Week

While the rest of us are cooped up in our apartment, sporting our comfiest pajamas and streaming Netflix while we “work” from home, a group of posh editors, style bloggers and fashion industry experts are braving a damn blizzard during the first day of New York Fashion Week.
This is certainly not the first time New Yorkers had to trek to the runway during a snowstorm either. (See: NYFW street-style looks circa 2015). We love scrolling through Instagram only to find epic bundled-up looks, and we must admit, it’s giving us major inspiration to toss our dull, Canada Goose parka in exchange for something a bit brighter and fuzzier.
So that’s why we’ve compiled 15 images of women rocking seriously-fashionable outfits during this awful (but awesome) polar vortex.
It’s also worth mentioning that most of these women are wearing fierce and seemingly unforgiving shoes, which this writer couldn’t walk in on a warm, dry day. So all you well-dressed goddesses, we salute you! (Oh, and let us raid your closets. Pretty please?)
