15 things you can do after the Women’s March to stay engaged in NYC

If you’re still on a major high after the Women’s March in NYC on Saturday, we don't blame you. (We are too.) The record-breaking, peaceful rally sparked so much passion and drive for women and men of all ages, races, nationalities, sexual orientations and statuses to stand up for equal rights (once again), and, for many of us, restored our faith in humanity.

Regardless of what opposers and haters may say: The Women's March mattered. However, the only way to truly make positive changes in our country is to keep going. The organizers of the Women's March in D.C. have already created a 10 actions in 100 days plan to keep the spirit of the march alive, and they're not the only ones—there are a ton of benefit concerts, anti-inauguration events and parties for Planned Parenthood happening in NYC over the next few weeks. There's even a National Tax March in the works this spring. Check out what's happening below and mark your calendars! The fight for our rights is on!

Upcoming events:

Jan 24: Rise & Resist Meeting

Jan 25: Not The New Normal: How the Media Should Cover the Trump Presidency

Jan 27: Awkward Sex…and the City: Planned Parenthood We Got You

Jan 27: Cheers for Charity: A Party for our local Planned Parenthood

Jan 27: Time to Resist: First Public Meeting

Jan 31: Lobbying 101 Workshop with Rally + Rise

Feb 7: Now-NYC Activist Night

Feb 11: Support Planned Parenthood Event

April 15: National Trump Taxes March—NYC

Upcoming benefit and anti-inauguration concerts:

Jan 27: Foster Care + Tower + Tournament + Fur Helmet + Bad Bone at Shea Stadium.

Jan 27: Scully + Decorum + NOIA + Christina Peslak Band + Milk Dick

Jan 27: Before The Wall: A Benefit to Support Immigrant Communities

Things you can do right now:

Knit your own pussy hat!

Pester your local representatives.

Find out who your representatives are.