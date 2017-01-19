Everything you need to know about the Women’s March in NYC on Saturday

A photo posted by THE RADDER (@theradder) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:50pm PST





Ladies (and gentlemen!), are you ready to march? The inevitable day has come: The presidential inauguration is tomorrow. As a result, New Yorkers are planning to take a stand by either attending protests, benefit concerts or other anti-inauguration events like What A Joke Fest. The biggest protest of all is hands-down the Women's March in Washington D.C. on Sat 21, but other cities across the country (LA, Chicago and NYC) are planning respective marches as well. If you intend to march in our fair city this weekend, we got in-touch with Veronica Glab (the Post-March Events Organizer for NYC) to share all the important details you need to know.

What is the mission behind the Women’s March in NYC?

To provide a safe and accepting platform for supporters of equality to rally and march in promotion of civil rights for every human regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, ethnicity, disability, religion or creed. We hope to send a positive message to the local, domestic, and international community that the administration's job is to report to the people who elected them. In the event that the government does not support our needs or discriminates against us, we are still a community and we are here for each other regardless of gender, race, or class, or orientation. Post-March we aim to connect the community with organizations that need them, and make activism accessible to anyone interested in helping their communities.

How many people are expected to participate?

According to the number of RSVPs, there will be 50,000 people in attendance, but we will likely have over 100,000.

Is registering for the march recommended?

Definitely. We continue to receive thousands of RSVPs day, which means there will be an overwhelming crowd participating. We will calculate staggered times for marchers to show up at key locations throughout the course of the day.

Are any noteworthy participants or guest speakers expected to participate during the NYC march? Will bands and artists perform?

There will be plenty of recognizable names and faces. However, we will release that information closer to the day of the march.

What sort of safety measures will be taken for such a massive event?

Our organizers have taken a number of steps to ensure this event is organized lawfully and with safety in mind. Besides police, we have a large number of volunteers on safety patrol and a team of mental health experts to assist marchers who feel overwhelmed at any point. The best way marchers can help is by marching peacefully. Backpacks are allowed, but we encourage you to bring as little as possible and use a small bag to prevent theft or other threats to safety.

Where does the march begin and end?

The Rally starts at One Dag Hammarskjold Plaza at 11am, then the march begins at noon going South on 2nd Avenue to 42nd Street. Then it goes West on 42nd Street to 5th Avenue and North on 5th Avenue to Trump Tower.

What will happen after the march?

I've collaborated with Lady Parts Justice League, the incredible organization behind Rise Up 2017—a Volunteer Fair and Celebration taking place the 21st. At Rise Up, we aim to make activism a part of New Yorkers' lives, not just a one-day event. There, attendees can meet with organizations looking for volunteers and learn how they can help. There will be speakers and panelists. To cap it all off, there will be a 70s themed dance party. So celebrate Roe vs. Wade by partying like it's 1973. Check out the event link here.

For more answers for FAQs, click here.

Street Closures:

NYC DOT has also released this weekend's road closures, so if you're trying to dodge the march traffic, make sure to avoid the streets below.

Formation:

West 47th Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue (Dag Hammarskjold Plaza)

Route:

2nd Avenue between 47th Street and 42nd Street (West Side

42nd Street between 2nd Avenue and 5th Avenue (North Side)

5th Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 57th Street (East Side)

Dispersal:

55th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

The following streets will be closed Saturday 21 from noon to 4pm.

Here is a picture of the route map: