20 incredible things to do in NYC this week

Mon 3

The Moth StorySLAM The Bell House; 8pm; $19–$30

Everyone in NYC has a story to tell, but how many of us can hop onstage and share it with a room full of strangers (without even asking for money)? Think of a tale you’d like to unload, then head to this storytelling throwdown, at which volunteers are drawn at random to share five-minute pieces.This week’s Duped prompt encourages readers to share five-minute tales of deception. Moth GrandSLAM champion Peter Aguero hosts.

Comics as a Force for Social Change Greenlight Bookstore; 7:30pm; free

Illustrator John Jennings, writer Damian Duffy and author Thi Bui explore how comics can inspire social change by giving underrepresented communities a voice and shaking up cultural norms in this free discussion in Fort Greene.

Ed Sullivan on Acid Freddy’s Bar; 9pm; free

At this long-running stand-up show, host Calvin S. Cato and guests hailing from BET, Comedy Central, MTV and VH1 serve up free laughs and candy, so you can save your money for more important things, like drinking.

Tue 4

Disney Movie Trivia Abbey Tavern; 8pm; free

Does the new Beauty and the Beast movie have you remembering endless VHS viewings of your favorite Disney classics? Show off your knowledge of talking animals, handsome princes and daring royal women at this trivia showdown. We won’t judge you if you cry when you’re asked to recite the lyrics to “Someday My Prince Will Come.”

Goodbye, Things: The New Japanese Japan Minimalism Society; 6:30pm; $13

Author Fumio Sasaki discusses how Zen Buddhism and sustainability initiatives inspired his spartan lifestyle of extreme downsizing.

Astoria Creatives Meetup Q.E.D.; 7pm; free

Get inspired and make new connections at this friendly gathering of writers, artists, designers, marketers, musicians, photographers and every dreamer in between.

Graeme of Thrones Highline Ballroom; 8pm; $30–$55

Originating in London’s West End, this award-winning show revolves around a man named Graeme, who is pitching a low-budget stage adaptation of his favorite TV series to a group of investors. GoT fans are sure to get a laugh out of this charmingly madcap production that uses puppets, nude bodysuits and cheap wigs to conjure the Starks, Lannisters and Targaryens we all know and love.

Katina and Becky Have It All Peoples Improv Theater; 8pm; $7

Any great buddy comedy requires two epic leads. Witness greatness as Becky Yamamoto and Katina Corrao each take the stage with their respective solo shows, "Funky Cold Katina" and "My So Called Loif."

Punderdome 3000 Littlefield; 8pm; $8–$10

Jo Firestone and her Rodney Dangerfield impersonator father, Fred, host this beloved competition, in which the first 18 individuals or duos to sign up at the door attempt to pun-up each other’s spontaneously produced wordplay. Winners are determined by the Human Clap-O-Meter and go home with a Mystery Box prize.

Wed 5

Women in the World Summit David H. Koch Theater (at Lincoln Center); 6pm; $150–$250

The New York Times gathers an impressive roster of powerful ladies—including Hillary Clinton, Scarlett Johansson, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Lena Dunham, Cecile Richards, Gretchen Carlson and Arianna Huffington—for this two-day program. Throughout the course of the event, attendees will hear discussions on topics such as health initiatives in Syria, honor killings, fighting sexual harassment in the workplace, the rise of women athletes in Saudi Arabia, India's third gender and more.

Quiet Mornings Museum of Modern Art; 7:30am; $12

Get to MoMA for a morning of art and meditation before the hordes of tourists take over at 10:30am. Peruse the museum's collection, which includes Claude Monet's Water Lilies and works by Mark Rothko and Agnes Martin, plus select new exhibitions. After the guided meditation session in the sculpture garden at 8:30am, you'll be ready to start your day feeling refreshed—and inspired.

Needful Things Wise Men; 8pm; free

Nick Kelly, Fixx Invictus and friends serve deep house at this weekly soiree set in an eye-catching bar designed by sculptor and set designer Andy Harmon.

Live Country Music Wednesdays Johnny Utah’s; 7pm; free

Get down at an old-school honky-tonk at Johnny Utah’s every Wednesday night, featuring covers and new music from the charming country performer Ben O’Connor. To make the night more interesting, try your hand at the mechanical bull, or order dangerous drinks like the Dixie Tea and Texas Mule. Plus, sample the bar’s beloved baby back ribs.

John Mayer Madison Square Garden; 7:30pm; $55.75–$105.75

It's been a few years now since Mayer hit his celebrity nadir, tweeting about his toilet habits and giving interviews that were as offensive as they were amusing: a shame, musically, since Mayer's antics obscured his supreme blues chops and gently cooed sentiments. Since then, the pop star has calmed down enough to put out a few pretty good records, including this year's The Search for Everything.

Let’s See, What Else? Poco Bar; 8pm; free

Courtney Maginnis and Tom Delgado host comedians from Comedy Central, Adult Swim and more at this weekly laugh fest. The Jan 11 edition features Kevin McCaffrey, Liza Treyger, Geoffrey Asmus and Mike Cross.

Thu 6

House of SpeakEasy: Seriously Entertaining Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $15–$35

This series, produced by Amanda Foreman and Lucas Wittmann, asks its participants to speak off-the-cuff about a particular topic for 15 minutes. Then audience members participate in a quiz, identifying lines from famous works of literature, movies or songs. This edition features political columnist and culture critic Ana Marie Cox, poet Brenda Shaughnessy, novelist Tony Tulathimutte and TV writer and comedian Travon Free.

Stevie Nicks + The Pretenders Nassau Coliseum; 7pm; $49–$150

Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac's gold-dust woman herself, plays a massive arena gig in support of her 2014 solo album, 24 Karat Gold. (Not to fear, Mac fans; recent gigs haven't been stingy with the hits.) Formative punk–new-wave crossovers, The Pretenders, warm things up in the opening slot.

Showgasm Ars Nova; 7pm; $5–$20

Las Culturistas podcast host Bowen Yang and drag powerhouse Ruby Roo host this eclectic neovaudevillian variety show, which features a lively mix of music, comedy and burlesque. This edition features performances by Tim Platt, fellow Culturista Matt Rogers, Jes Tom and Rae Sanni. The show starts at 8pm, but we recommend arriving early for Foreplay, the pre-show happy hour from 7–8pm with killer specials ($20 gets you two drinks, a slice of pizza and a ticket to the show). As with all Showgasm shows, you never know when a famous face will drop by for a delectably queer night.

Female Comedians (With Tits!) Tip Top Bar & Grill; 8:30pm; free

Mary Cella and Janet Hyde take over Tip Top bar for a night of confident, uproarious stand-up. Look out for bizarre prize giveaways, excellent drink specials and hilarious sets from Dan Licata, Sarah Tollemache, Lawrence DeLoach, Brandon Sager and Julia Shiplett.

Saw Her Stand Up There Q.E.D.; 7:30pm; $6

This all-female stand-up night is hosted by Caitlin McKee and Andrea Shapiro and boasts alumni like Sasheer Zamata, Michelle Wolf and Jessi Klein. This month features Jill Weiner, Carmen Lagala and Eman El Husseini. Each show begins with an open mic; if you want to give your jokes a spin, email andreaqedtv@gmail.com to sign up.