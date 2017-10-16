20 incredible things to do in NYC this week

Mon 16

Young, Queer and Lit Strand Book Store; 7pm; free

A panel of young adult authors—including David Levithan, Zack Loran Clark, Nick Eliopulos, Billy Merrell, Caleb Zane Huett, Sarah Moon and David Barclay Moore—discuss how the genre allows kids, teens and adults to grapple with issues of identity, gender, sexuality and finding yourself.

Artists & Fleas The Confetti Project Fall pop-up; 3pm; free, confetti photoshoot $20

The Confetti Project hits the Flea's new location, with Q&As and custom photoshoots. Douse yourself in confetti and have your most joyous self photographed for Instagram and posterity, then check out the offerings at the bangin' marketplace. On Thursday 17, head there for the Sip & Shop Party from 5 to 8pm which includes drinks, activities and prizes.

Hocus Pocus Trivia McGarry’s 8pm; free

“Come, little children...” and play several wicked rounds of trivia based on the beloved 1993 camp classic. Grab a drink and show off your knowledge of Thackery Binx, virgin candle spells and Salem superstitions with a team of up to four immortal witches. And with Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker making their stage and screen comebacks, there’s no better time to salute the original NYC sorceresses. Dost thou comprehend?

Guns N’ Roses Madison Square Garden; 7:30pm; $65­–$256

When mega popular glam-metal act Guns N’ Roses announced that guitar-slinger Slash and bassist Duff McKagan were reuniting with frontman Axl Rose for the Not in this Lifetime tour, fans familiar with the volatile band’s history expected relations to turn sour fast. But, over a year later, it's safe to says the three aging rockers have successfully settled the old scores that drove them apart over two decades ago. There may be some Chinese Democracy songs to sit through, but when Axl lets loose on classics such as “Welcome to the Jungle,” try not to pump your fist.

Next Level Anxiety The PIT Loft; 7pm; $7

Catch a screening of all five episodes of this webseries, which combines sci-fi, fantasy and comedy to look at the current anxiety-producing social climate. The event kicks off with scary stories from the cast and crew. Let's face it, we could all use a shoulder to scream on.

New York Cabaret Convention 2017: Gala Opening Night Rose Theater; 6pm; $25­–$100

The 28th annual cabaret fest kicks off with a lineup that brings together some of the genre’s signature artists to celebrate the Great American Songbook. Mabel Mercer Foundation bigwig KT Sullivan hosts the evening; performers of note include Marilyn Maye, Amanda McBroom, Luba Mason, Karen Mason, Carole J. Bufford and Vivian Reed.

The Zodiac Show New York Comedy Club; 7pm; $22

In the words of the venerable Fatman Scoop, what's your zodiac sign? A bevy of fiercely funny Libra performers take the stage for the October edition of this monthly stand-up show hosted by Chrissie Mayr, Samantha Bednarz and Frank Pelligrino. This month's birthday crew of performers includes Corinne Fisher, Janelle James, Mike Brown and Anthony Devito.

Tue 17

The Habitat for Humanity New York City Habitat House Party Capitale; 6:30pm; ticket prices vary

Join Habitat for Humanity New York City at the Habitat House Party at Capitale as they celebrate their work in the five boroughs. The event will offer guests a chance to virtually visit a Habitat build site hosted by a Habitat homeowner, an auction with 3D mapping technology and where a home will come together in front of guests' eyes.

Madame Morbid’s Trolley Tour Cadman Plaza Park; 7pm; $69

Hop on a trolley outfitted to look like a Victorian funeral parlor—think chandeliers and velvet curtains—for a trip through the shadows of historic Brooklyn. The tour visits the secret location where Murder, Inc. disposed of bodies, alien abduction sites along the Brooklyn Bridge, a brothel and more. We particularly like the company’s hashtag: #rideordie.

Wed 18

A Little Death Club Cumming; 9pm; free

Derek Smith and Jack Raymond's scrappy, queer-angled monthly event begins as a variety show, then morphs into an open-mic piano bar and karaoke night. The October 18 edition at Club Cumming features Shakina Nayfack, Louis Peitzman, Larry Owens, Eudora Peterson and more.

Rent Party Union Hall; 8pm; $8­–$10

Yedoye Travis, Farah Brook and their backing band the Original Lineup host this cheerful monthly variety show, where you’ll find some of the city’s best stand-ups.

Peter Smith’s Halloween Spooktacular Slipper Room; 8pm; $10, at the door $12

Welcome to the surreal and sublime world of cabaret prodigy and comedian Peter Smith, who acts as your twisted Willy Wonka through this wild night of variety performances centered on queer bodies in our current political culture. Witness acts of greatness from rapper Zeta Galan, musicians Larry Owens and Ben Moss, comedians Lena Einbinder and Alyssa Stonoha and dances Luna Love and Viva. Embrace the mystery!

Jenna & Aileen Think You’re Great The Creek and the Cave; 10pm; free

Seasoned improvisers Jenna Marucci and Aileen Clark host this upbeat monthly storytelling show. For this installment, Morgan Miller, Lorena Russi Serna and others tell tales under the theme "Amok! Amok! Amok!" (fans of Hocus Pocus know what's up).

Thu 19

Hedda Presents the Classics Village East Theatre; 7:30pm; $15

The indefatigable veggie-haired queen presents droll commentary during high-camp screenings of some of your favorites at this weekly series. Sit back and laugh as the silver-tongued diva lacerates movies like Cruising, Mommie Dearest, American Gigolo and Thelma & Louise.

NYC Food and Film Festival AMC Empire 25; various times; $95, VIP $125

Feast your eyes—and belly—at this annual fest showcasing more than 20 gastro-minded flicks and serving up those same dishes seen on screen. One thing's for sure, this will be the tastiest film fest you've ever attended.

Nude Delilah; 8pm; $50

Designed by the wickedly ingenious pairing of Roslyn Hart and Alfredo Guenzani—responsible for evenings of unforgettable mischief Never Sleep Alone, Confidential and Masquerade on the Town—this tasteful drawing night gives you the chance to sip limitless champagne and try your hand at illustrating beautiful, unclothed models performing before you. Instructors will guide you through the process while DJ Alexander Gentil spins stimulating beats. Particularly inspired artists will have the chance to cross the creative divide by stripping and becoming models themselves, and the affair ends with a soiree featuring Hart and Guenzani's interesting coterie of friends. Keep your eyes open, and your hands loose.

New York Wine Experience Marriott Marquis Hotel; 6:30pm; $375­–$2,495

Wine Spectator hosts this annual vino extravaganza, boasting expert seminars, grand tastings and bottle-service luncheons fueled with wines from more than 250 international wineries and châteaus. During the walk-around sampling ($375), sip unlimited wines—all offerings are rated an exemplary 90 points or higher—and chat with the owners and vinters behind the esteemed pours. The pièce de résistance is Saturday's Chef's Challenge, featuring dishes and pairings from megachefs José Andrés, Mario Carbone, Emeril Lagasse and Danny Meyer.

Brand New Kings Theatre; 7:30pm; $90–$150

Eight years of accumulating rumors about this pop-punk stalwart’s fifth LP have granted the album a mythological status. Somehow, Science Fiction, released earlier this summer, manages to live up to the hype, fully realizing the band’s most effective techniques. Songs like “Lit Me Up” and “Batter Up” seethe with icy, acerbic quiet, while “Waste” builds on the slithering, smoky rage found in hits like “Jesus Christ.” Don’t miss your chance to hear it in concert, as the record is rumored to be the band’s last. If so, thank God it’s a stellar one—a comprehensive, mature capstone to an immense career.

Nightcap by Ike Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $15, plus $12 minimum

Stand up and musical dynamo Ikechukwu Ufomadu takes over Joe's Pub for a night of dry and witty sets, charming songs and special guests. After crushing it at UCB, Ars Nova and Under the Radar Fest, Ike is on a roll, and you don't want to miss him before he becomes a household name. His droll, murmuring delivery—delivered with a confidence as big as all outdoors—leaves audiences in a haze of laughter.

Tammy Faye: Just a Kiss Away Pangea; 7:30pm; $20­–$25 plus $20 minimum

The daring, hilarious, persona-shifting singer, who has previously taken on the oeuvres of Nico and Marianne Faithfull, blasts through the rock & roll canon of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in a new concert series. Each week for a month at Pangea, she takes on a different Rolling Stones album: Beggars Banquet (Oct 5), Let It Bleed (Oct 12), Sticky Fingers (Oct 19) and Exile on Main Street (Oct 26).

