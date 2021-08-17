Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Madame Morbid’s Trolley Tours

Things to do, Walks and tours Madame Morbid's Trolley Tours , Williamsburg Thursday August 19 2021 - Sunday November 28 2021
Photograph: courtesy Madame Morbid

The trolley tour that's outfitted to look like a Victorian funeral parlor—think chandeliers and velvet curtains—and takes you on a trip through the shadows of historic Brooklyn is back. The tour visits the secret location where Murder, Inc. disposed of bodies, alien abduction sites along the Brooklyn Bridge, a brothel and more spooky sites spanning 400 years of Brooklyn history. 

Details
Event website: https://www.madamemorbid.com/
Venue name: Madame Morbid's Trolley Tours
Address: Driggs Avenue & North 9th Street
Brooklyn

Price: $49

Dates And Times
