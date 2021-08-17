Madame Morbid’s Trolley Tours
The trolley tour that's outfitted to look like a Victorian funeral parlor—think chandeliers and velvet curtains—and takes you on a trip through the shadows of historic Brooklyn is back. The tour visits the secret location where Murder, Inc. disposed of bodies, alien abduction sites along the Brooklyn Bridge, a brothel and more spooky sites spanning 400 years of Brooklyn history.
|Event website:
https://www.madamemorbid.com/
|Venue name:
|Madame Morbid's Trolley Tours
|Address:
Driggs Avenue & North 9th Street
Brooklyn
$49
|$49