20 marvelous things to do in NYC this week

Mon 27

Reproductive Rights and the Politics of Women’s Health in the Age of Trump; Strand Bookstore; 7pm; entry with book purchase or $15 Strand gift card

In honor of the launch of Planned Parenthood & Beyond: Reproductive Rights and the Politics of Women's Health, join co-authors and women's health champions Dr. Anne Davis, Jessica González-Rojas, Alencia Johnson Sybil Shainwald for a discussion about the movement's next steps.

Dark Sky; 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge; 7pm; Free with R.S.V.P.

Once a month, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge dims the lights to conserve energy and honor the celestial cycles of our planet. Since astrology and mysticism pair perfectly with candlelight, the hotel welcomes you to a witchy evening celebrating the New Moon in Aries and the Spring Equinox. The lobby event, led by Reiki therapist Maha Rose, includes astrology readings by Leslie Galbraith and tarot card reading by Debbie Attias. R.S.V.P. to brooklyn@1hotels.com.

Kong: Skull Island Experience; Madame Tussauds; 10am; Free with admission

If you've ever wanted to meet the king of the jungle face to face, here's your chance. Romp through the tropical foliage at Madame Tussaud's to marvel at an 18-foot, hand-painted animatronic Kong head, which took a team of more than 33 artists over two months to complete. Afterward, snap a photo with a wax likeness that's a bit easier on the eyes: leading man Tom Hiddleston.

“How I Got Over: A Conversation with Soledad O’Brien”; The Green Space; 7pm; $15

The journalist talks about her new show, Matter of Fact, hate speech and the political climate.

Tue 28

“Phos Hilaron: From the Masses Rise the Saints”; Chinatown Soup; noon; free

You’re passionate, mysterious and sensitive to political strife. Recharge your emotional energy at this art and performance exhibition, where multimedia marvel Ventiko creates giant saint candles featuring figures of NYC’s artistic community united against oppression.

New York Weddings Event; 180 Maiden Lane; 5pm; $30

Getting married in NYC may be the definition of living the dream, but it's no wedding cake walk. Head to this epic expo from New York magazine, where you'll get to meet over 100 of the city's most creative florists, caterers, designers and planners, all while indulge in treats and cocktails.

Harriet; Littlefield; 8pm; $10–$12

This edition of Farah Brook and Blair Socci's popular comedy show boasts a stellar lineup, including Chris Gethard, Aparna Nancherla, Jo Firestone, Reformed Whores, Julio Torres and Kevin Allison. A portion of the ticket sales goes to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Garden of Laughs; Theater at Madison Square Garden; 8pm; $65–$350

A varied lineup of comic heavy hitters holds down this stand-up show benefitting the Garden of Dreams Foundation, an organization that partners with hospitals, wish foundations and community-based organizations to help children in need. Performers for the evening include Leslie Jones, Sebastian Maniscalco, Tracy Morgan, John Oliver, Chris Rock and Bob Saget.

Wed 29

Brooklyn Loft Party Littlefield; 8pm; $10–$12

This bangin' Brooklyn variety show aims to satisfy all your entertainment needs, and with this stacked lineup, it's likely to succeed. The March edition features podcaster extraordinaire Dale Seever, fictional 90's R&B girl group 2Scoops, magician The Great Dubini, comedian and Broad City writer Naomi Ekperigin and more.

Needful Things; Wise Men; 8pm; free

Nick Kelly, Fixx Invictus and friends serve deep house at this weekly soiree set in an eye-catching bar designed by sculptor and set designer Andy Harmon.

Thu 30

Planned Metrohood; Various locations; 10am; various prices

Oven Fresh Media teams with a bevy of local business on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg for a day-long benefit for Planned Parenthood. Get a pre-drawn, badass feminist tat at Fleur Noire Tattoo Parlor and the proceeds will go toward the nonprofit organization. (Book your appointment here.) Other local establishments involved include Nitehawk Cinema, New York Distilling Company, Sugarburg, Oslo Coffee and more. The event ends with a concert the Knitting Factory, featuring performances by Desert Sharks, Lady Bits, B.R.A. and more.

Spice World Trivia; Stone Creek Bar and Lounge; 8pm; free

All aboard the Spice Bus! Show off your knowledge of the zany 1997 comedy at this trivia night put on by the quiz pros at Trivia, AD. Don't just say you'll be there, elect a team captain to reserve tickets for the whole gang at spiceworldtrivia.eventbrite.com.

Harlem Whiskey Renaissance; MIST Harlem; 7pm; $100–$150

Harken back to the 1910s and experience the cultural, artistic and intellectual outpouring known as the Harlem Renaissance. Whiskey brands from around the globe will be on hand to do some pouring of their own, and music for the evening comes courtesy of Harlem's own Dandy Wellington. Proceeds from the event go to the education-focused community organization Boys & Girls Harbor.

Dirty Thursday: Gliteratti; House of Yes; 10pm; free

House of Yes throws a beglammed bash worthy of a Kesha concert on Thursday 30. Bedeck yourself in a shimmering ensemble for this wild night boasting a club makeover station, plenty of shiny performers and hyperpositive beats from DJ Dirtyfinger. Better Saran Wrap your mattress now: You’re never going to get the glitter out of your hair.

Affordable Art Fair; Metropolitan Pavilion; 11am; $18–$20

The price-conscious art fair returns for its 23rd edition in NYC. For an $18 ticket, you can shop original paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures from over 70 local, national and international galleries. With price tags ranging from $100 to $10,000, you can fix up your apartment without breaking the bank.

Tainted Love: 80s Dance Party with DJ Jane Elizabeth; The Bell House; 10pm; free

Every month, DJ Jane Elizabeth revives gems from the annals of synth-pop, new wave, glam rock, old-school hip-hop and more at this party for fans who still want their MTV. This is your chance to tease your hair, paint on eyeliner and dance it out to Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, Siouxsie and the Banshees and more.

Jeff Parker Nublu 151; 8pm; $15–$20

Guitarist Parker and his band perform from his recent solo album, New Breed. Much like Parker's work with genre-fluid act Tortoise, his latest album goes in multiple musical directions, guided by his impeccable guitar melodies and assisted by an all-star cast of collaborators.

Late Night with Lani The PIT Loft; 9:30pm; $7

Hostess with the most-est Lani Harms is taking on the late-night scene with a "talk show" chock-full of sketch, improv, insane characters and pretty much whatever else she wants. The show winds up with an improv set based on an interview with a special guest comedian. Mike Kelton, Casey Jost, Keisha Zollar and other improv darlings have showed up in the past.

Uh-Oh: Stories from People Who Pooped their Pants; Legion; 8pm; free

Mining perhaps the richest arena of situational comedy, host Chris Calogero and his buddies share hilarious stories of nature's calling. Enjoy tales of horror from Doug Smith, Selena Coppock, Courtney Maginnis, Ahri Findling and Julia Shiplett, and songs from Tommy McNamara and Olivia Vessel. Giveaway winners have the chance to get their own Squatty Potty. Who said that comedy can't change your life?

Latrice Royale: Life Goes On; Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café; 7pm; $24, VIP $44, plus $20 minimum

Learn how to endure our grim New World order with dignity from the queen of grace herself: Latrice Royale. The RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite and jazz goddess brings more songs and more love to her new show.