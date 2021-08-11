So often, these art fairs feel unattainable. The Affordable Art Fair is focused on bringing art to those who might not otherwise be able to afford artwork, and this year, it'll have 400 artists showcased by 60 galleries. This year, don't miss Trade Hours, where accredited interior designers and decorators, architects, art consultants and their clients get free access to the fair. If you have young kids, stop by during Stroller Hours, a family-friendly hour dedicated to parents and little ones. And for those who would like a drink while they shop, come during Art After Dark, where you'll get a can of Volley tequila seltzer. Metropolitan Pavilion; September 23-26; Thursday noon-9pm, Friday noon-8pm, Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 11am-5pm.