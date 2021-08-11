Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Affordable Art Fair

Things to do, Markets and fairs Metropolitan Pavilion , Chelsea Thursday September 23 2021 - Sunday September 26 2021
Time Out says

So often, these art fairs feel unattainable. The Affordable Art Fair is focused on bringing art to those who might not otherwise be able to afford artwork, and this year, it'll have 400 artists showcased by 60 galleries. This year, don't miss Trade Hours, where accredited interior designers and decorators, architects, art consultants and their clients get free access to the fair. If you have young kids, stop by during Stroller Hours, a family-friendly hour dedicated to parents and little ones. And for those who would like a drink while they shop, come during Art After Dark, where you'll get a can of Volley tequila seltzer. Metropolitan Pavilion; September 23-26; Thursday noon-9pm, Friday noon-8pm, Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 11am-5pm.

Details
Event website: https://affordableartfair.com/fairs/new-york-fall/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Metropolitan Pavilion
Address: 125 W 18th St
New York

Cross street: between Sixth and Seventh Aves
Transport: Subway: F, M to 14th St; L to Sixth Ave; 1 to 18th St
Price: $30-$80

Dates And Times
